Prince George’s State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks has a large fundraising lead among Democrats vying to become the next county executive, according to campaign finance reports filed this week.

Alsobrooks netted more than $770,000 in donations in 2017, which coupled with her campaign accounts from previous years gives her nearly $1 million in the bank — nearly seven times as much as her nearest competitor.

The first campaign finance filing of the 2018 election cycle gives an early, if incomplete, view of fundraising prowess and momentum heading into the June 26 primary. In Prince George’s County, where Democrats outnumber Republicans 10 to 1, winning the primary is tantamount to victory in the general election.

Alsobrooks, the county’s top prosecutor, is running against two veteran lawmakers, state Sen. C. Anthony Muse (D-Prince George’s) and former congresswoman Donna F. Edwards; and two political neophytes; former Obama administration official Paul Monteiro and Lewis S. Johnson. The winner will succeed County Executive Rushern L. Baker III (D), who is term-limited in his position and is running for Maryland governor.

The state’s attorney reported 2,000 individual donations from a total of 1,600 people, most of them county residents. She said donors included her childhood neighbor, business owners, sorority sisters and politicians across the state.

Maryland state Sen. C. Anthony Muse (D) is running for Prince George’s County executive. (Doug Kapustin/for The Washington Post)

“They represent the Prince Georgians I have connected to,” Alsobrooks said. “We have people who could afford $5 and those who can max out at $6,000.”

Alsobrooks came into the race with nearly a half-million dollars in the bank and spent about $300,000 in 2017.

Muse reported raising more than $123,000 last year after becoming the first candidate to launch his campaign. The senator is prohibited from fundraising during the legislative session in Annapolis, which began last week and ends April 9. He, like Alsobrooks, had money in the bank before the race began and reported a balance of $134,000.

Edwards, who launched her run in early October, reported raising nearly $160,000, much of it in $5, $10 and $25 contributions. She spent nearly half of that, leaving about $60,000 on hand.

“I’m running a campaign focused on the urgent needs of the people of Prince George’s County,” Edwards, who was not known as a strong fundraiser while in Congress, said in a statement.

The statement said Edwards’s candidacy will be “powered by people, not the well-financed interests that have exercised undue influence in the county in years past.”

Glenn F. Ivey, who preceded Alsobrooks as state’s attorney and ran unsuccessfully for the congressional seat Edwards vacated in 2016, is the treasurer of Edwards’s county executive campaign, according to the fundraising report.

Former congresswoman Donna Edwards (D) is running for Prince George’s County executive. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

Monteiro, who is not well-known in county politics, raised more than $60,000 in the first cycle but spent nearly three-fourths of that on campaign staff, office, campaign materials and signs. That leaves his campaign with just under $15,000.

Johnson reported that he did not intend to raise or spend more than $1,000.