Hogan (R) said Tuesday that he has instructed the Maryland Stadium Authority to fast-track plans to redevelop the site in a “transformative” way. The governor, who owns a real estate development company, promised to deliver what residents have long wanted: jobs, affordable housing, a grocery store and community space.

A lawsuit is still pending over an earlier $1.5 billion redevelopment plan negotiated more than a decade ago, but Hogan and state lawyers said they believe they can solicit new plans now.

More than 700 of the 3,300 employees who work in the complex will be moved out immediately to prepare for demolition, Hogan said. The remaining workers, employed by 11 state agencies, will also be relocated into Baltimore’s central business district. Collectively, the workers will use 1 million square feet of office space.

The governor said the state will issue requests for proposals to find a new “master developer” for State Center. The property sits near transit lines and is bordered by the home of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, the Maryland Institute College of Art, the affluent Bolton Hill neighborhood and a public-housing project that served as a setting for the HBO series “The Wire.”

Hogan is the third governor to attempt to get the complicated project off the ground. He is also responsible for sidelining redevelopment deals negotiated by his predecessor. In 2016, he persuaded the Board of Public Works to file a lawsuit canceling a $1.5 billion redevelopment deal with Baltimore-based Ekistics. The governor criticized that plan as unworkable, unacceptably slow-moving and unnecessarily expensive and floated the idea of building a sports arena on the site.

Ekistics countersued the state for $70 million in damages, litigation that is ongoing.

Michael J. Edney, a lawyer representing the company, denounced Tuesday’s announcement as “the hollowing out of State Center.”

“By transferring every government agency out of State Center forever, he has broken the State’s decades-long commitment to the surrounding communities and to the City not to do so,” Edney said in a statement. “The Governor is long on details for cleaning out State Center, but short on any description of the future.”

Hogan said state lawyers have spent three years working to “free the state” from the development deal and countersuit, which he called “extortion of the Maryland taxpayers.”

“After more than 15 years of inaction, obstruction and failure, we are finally able to move forward on the redevelopment of the State Center project,” Hogan said.

Hogan has had a complicated relationship with Baltimore, which is dominated by Democrats. He angered city leaders and residents in 2015 by canceling a $4 billion east-west transit project known as the Red Line that would have connected poor neighborhoods with job centers. As with the State Center project, Hogan criticized the Red Line deal as ill conceived and unworkable.

