Kleine, who is the top aide to Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D), agreed to pay $5,000 for the ethics violations. But some County Council members in the wealthy suburb say the fine is not sufficient.

“I don’t believe enough has been done … to repair the damage from the messaging that this sends to all the county government,” said council member Gabe Albornoz (D-At Large) in a council meeting on Tuesday. “And I don’t think, quite frankly, that this matter has been taken seriously enough by this administration.”

At least five council members questioned whether Kleine should be allowed to continue in his current role. As chief administrative officer, Kleine is the county’s highest-ranking employee and was paid $280,000 in 2019.

Albornoz said Kleine — a former budget director for Baltimore City — should have been placed on administrative leave during the course of the investigation, which started in September. Council member Craig Rice (D-District 2) said Elrich should justify why he “wants to continue to have the number-two person in charge be a person who has committed serious ethics violations.”

Earlier this month, Elrich said he believes the $5,000 fine “resolves the matter” of Kleine’s violations.

Neither Kleine, Elrich nor Elrich spokesman Barry Hudson responded to requests for comment on Wednesday.

In a report released in early July, Montgomery’s Ethics Commission said Kleine maintained relationships with two private companies after assuming his role with the Elrich administration in 2018, violating provisions that ban county employees from mixing public duties and private interest, and using the prestige of public office for private gain.

In 2018, after stepping down as Baltimore budget director, Kleine formed a consulting company, Andrew Kleine Consulting. Through the company, the report states, he entered into a contract with Healthy Outcomes Inc. (also known as Balancing Act), which provides budget simulation software.

After Kleine began working for the county, he “helped to establish” a relationship between the county’s budget office and Balancing Act, which later received a $9,880 contract from the county, the report stated. The contract between Kleine’s consulting company and Balancing Act ended two months later, in January 2019.

In addition, while running his consulting firm, Kleine maintained a relationship with the management software company Clear Impact, which paid him $5,000 to have its logo printed on the back of his book, “City on the Line.” At Kleine’s request in late 2018, Montgomery entered a $10,000, noncompetitive contract with Clear Impact to help with Elrich’s transition, the report stated.

Kleine did not receive financial compensation from Balancing Act and did not have a formal contract with Clear Impact, the commission wrote, but his actions still violated ethics law.

In addition, investigators found that Kleine continued promoting his book while serving as chief administrative officer, including at several out-of-town conferences that were paid for with county dollars.