“One security official present saw a firearm on the person of Rep. Harris and relayed that to his superiors,” the staffer said in a text message. “To be clear, Harris did not enter the Floor.”

Eva Malecki, a spokeswoman for the Capitol Police, said the agency is “investigating the matter” but declined to elaborate, saying she could not discuss an ongoing investigation.

A spokesman for Harris did not answer questions about the incident and instead referred The Washington Post to a statement Harris’s chief of staff, Bryan Shuy, sent Fox Baltimore on Thursday night:

“Because his and his family’s lives have been threatened by someone who has been released awaiting trial, for security reasons, the Congressman never confirms whether he nor anyone else he’s with are carrying a firearm for self-defense,” Shuy wrote. “As a matter of public record, he has a Maryland Handgun Permit. And the congressman always complies with the House metal detectors and wanding. The Congressman has never carried a firearm on the House floor.”

Members of the public are not allowed to carry guns on Capitol grounds. But members of Congress may keep firearms in their offices or transport them on the Capitol grounds if they are unloaded and securely wrapped. Lawmakers are not allowed to bring guns into either the House or Senate chambers.

It is unclear why Harris had the gun with him Thursday, just more than two weeks after a violent mob stormed past law enforcement and into the building, injuring dozens and leading to the death of a police officer and four rioters.

A HuffPost congressional reporter who witnessed part of the incident, Matt Fuller, reported that Harris lingered near the elevators after security turned him away. He then tried to ask another lawmaker, Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.) to take the gun for him.

Katko refused, Fuller reported, saying that he did not have “a license.” Harris then left the area and returned several minutes later, successfully going through the magnetometer and proceeding onto the House floor.

Spokespeople for Katko did not respond to requests for comment.

The incident is the latest to heap scrutiny on lawmakers who may be carrying weapons at the Capitol.

Some Republicans have expressed outrage about the installation of the metal detectors in the wake of the riot and in a few cases have blown through them and refused to cooperate with searches after setting them off.

House Democrats hope to pass an amended rule in February that would fine lawmakers $5,000 if they refuse to cooperate with a metal-detector screening. A second offense could lead to a $10,000 fine.