

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela D. Alsobrooks (D), who is running for county executive, called for the ouster of schools chief Kevin M. Maxwell. (Arelis Hernandez/The Washington Post)

Prince George's County Executive Rushern L. Baker III (D), who hired Maxwell, is running for governor. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Prince George’s State’s Attorney Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) on Thursday joined a chorus of candidates calling on County Executive Rushern L. Baker III, whom she is vying to succeed, to fire his handpicked schools chief.

Alsobrooks’s chief rivals in the county executive race, former congresswoman Donna F. Edwards and state Sen. C. Anthony Muse (D-Prince George’s), said long ago that Baker should oust chief executive Kevin M. Maxwell, who is facing a state investigation into grade tampering, questions about unauthorized pay raises and, most recently, a probe into a hidden camera found in an administrative office.

“The real question is, why hasn’t it already happened,” Alsobrooks said. “The people who live here feel they have been held hostage by this particular issue.”

Baker is running for governor, and spokesman Scott Peterson said those vying to succeed him as county executive “will eventually have the opportunity to decide who they would like to be the next” schools chief, thanks to his move to take more control of the struggling system in 2013. “County Executive Baker does not believe the best course of action on behalf of the students and teachers is to throw PGCPS leadership into disarray for the next 8 months just for political expediency.”

John White, Maxwell’s spokesman, called Alsobrooks’s statement “political campaign rhetoric that doesn’t apply to the school system’s daily operations.”

[Baker points to improvements in Pr. George’s when making case for governor’s office]

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Ben Jealous, one of Baker’s top rivals in the seven-person Democratic gubernatorial primary, have also called on Baker to fire Maxwell.

Edwards noted in a statement that she’d first said Maxwell should go in August, and she accused Alsobrooks of bowing to political headwinds. Alsobrooks countered that she backs her words with actions, while “all Donna ever does is talk.”

Muse, a vocal critic of Baker’s takeover of the school system, said he first called for Maxwell to be fired more than two years ago. “Maybe if all of these folks who are calling for his resignation now had done it then, we wouldn’t have come to this point,” he said.

Alsobrooks said she and Baker have collaborated on successes over the past seven years, including an increase in funding for her office and a 50 percent reduction in violent crime. “But this is one issue that we disagree on,” she said. “I believe it must be done so we can get back to talking about the sacred obligation we have to educate our children.” The primary is June 26.