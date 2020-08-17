On the campaign trail, Alsobrooks began talking about how, if elected, she would implement initiatives like “Back on Track,” a program created by Harris that allowed first-time, nonviolent felony drug offenders to join a program that provided education and job training instead of jail time.

AD

AD

Harris found out, eventually, “that some woman in Maryland kept mentioning her,” Alsobrooks recalled in an interview Monday. And when Alsobrooks defeated her opponents in a landslide, the San Francisco prosecutor was one of the first people to call and congratulate her.

“I am here for you,” Alsobrooks remembers Harris saying. “Anything you need.”

More than a decade later, it is Alsobrooks, now the county executive of Prince George’s, vowing to do anything she can for Harris, a senator who is making history as the first Black woman and first Asian American to join a major-party ticket.

On Tuesday morning, Alsobrooks will host an online breakfast for Maryland Democrats as part of the virtual Democratic National Convention, which will nominate Joe Biden for president and Harris as his running mate.

AD

AD

“She is the quintessential big sister,” Alsobrooks, 49, said of Harris, 55, who she described as blazing her own political path while lifting up other women — especially Black women — along the way.

Alsobrooks said Harris gave her advice, passed down from her mother, that has stuck with her over the years: “It’s not as important to be the first at something as it is to perform the job with such excellence that you shall not be the last.”

High crime rates were a major concern among voters in Prince George’s when Alsobrooks ran for state’s attorney. But Alsobrooks believed it was “my responsibility to lift young people up as much as it was to lock them up.”

AD

After reading the Essence article about Harris, she bought and read Harris’s book, “Smart on Crime.” Harris discussed that concept — and the programs needed to make it happen — in a way Alsobrooks had not seen anyone else do.

AD

When Alsobrooks told Harris in their first call that she wanted to come to California to learn about programs like “Back on Track,” Harris welcomed her, Alsobrooks said.

Over the course of several days, she set up meetings for Alsobrooks with the judge, prosecutors and participants in the program — and she checked in regularly over the years to see how the effort was going in Prince George’s.

Alsobrooks returned to California in 2016 to campaign with Harris in her bid for U.S. Senate, riding around on a bus with Harris, her husband, Douglas Emhoff, and Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.). Harris did not talk about her own run, Alsobrooks said, but asked aboutPrince George’s, including challenges Alsobrooks had faced.

AD

Two years later, when Alsobrooks was considering a run to become the county’s first female political leader, she called Harris for advice. The county prosecutor and the U.S. senator met at a Mexican restaurant on Capitol Hill. Alsobrooks said Harris arrived with pen and paper and spent about two hours helping talk through strategy with her.

AD

When Harris endorsed Alsobrooks before the Democratic primary, she praised her as “one of the bright, bright stars in our country.”

“I always know this about you,” she said as she took Alsobrooks’s arm. “You do it out of love. You do it out of love for the people.”

Alsobrooks, who is seen by some Maryland Democrats as a potential gubernatorial candidate in 2022, said she has been surprised by attacks on Harris’s record as a prosecutor by some liberal activists.