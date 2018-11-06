Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela D. Alsobrooks is poised to become the first woman elected to lead Maryland’s second-largest county, in an election that will also see the expansion of the County Council to include two at-large members.

A slate of school board candidates backed by a host of elected officials, including Alsobrooks, is battling in unusually competitive races against younger candidates who promised increased accountability. The younger candidates are aligned with the vocal minority bloc of the board, which has been dominated by infighting recently.

Alsobrooks easily won a heated Democratic primary in June and faces no opposition in the final months of the general election, after Republican Jerry Mathis dropped out of the race.

She will succeed Rushern L. Baker III (D), who has focused during his two terms on bringing new businesses to the county, decreasing crime and cleaning up local government following the arrest of his predecessor, Jack B. Johnson (D), on corruption charges in 2010.

Delores Penn, a retired schoolteacher who recently moved from Los Angeles to Maryland, said it will be “wonderful” to have Alsobrooks — who, like her, is a single mother — as the first female county executive.

“I don’t see single parents really represented,” Penn said. “There’s no breaks for single parents. You’re at the bottom of the totem pole.”



Democrat Angela Alsobrooks is unopposed for Prince George’s County executive. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

Alsobrooks is preparing for her new role even as her office works with police and the FBI on a broadening investigation into the causes of the severe electrical shock received by a child swinging on a lighted handrail at MGM National Harbor this summer.

She has said investigators “will find the truth” — and is not afraid of the possibility that the truth might include allegations of public corruption.

On the campaign trail, Alsobrooks talked about improving the struggling public school system, which emerged as a weakness for Baker in his unsuccessful run for governor, and growing small local businesses to expand the commercial tax base.

Kimberly Brooks, 53, said she was excited to back Alsobrooks because of her personal and professional history in Prince George’s County.

“I’ve been watching her work over the years,” Brooks said. “She seems very excited to do good work for the county.”

Both Brooks and Samuel York, 24, said they appreciated Alsobrooks’s roots in the community.

“She is Prince George’s County born and raised,” said York, who voted at Bowie State University and split the ticket to cast a ballot for Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, also a Prince George’s native. “I like that she’s from here.”

In the city council races, Democrat Calvin Hawkins, a longtime adviser to Baker, and Democratic council member Mel Franklin (District 9) are competing against Republican Felicia Folarin for two at-large seats created by a 2016 ballot measure.

In the school board races, incumbent Lupi Quinteros-Grady (District 2) is competing against Joshua Thomas; Carolyn M. Boston (District 6) faces Belinda Queen; and Sonya Williams (District 9) faces Arun Puracken.

Pamela Boozer-Strother is vying with Juwan Blocker for the open District 3 seat.

Martin Mitchell, a 28-year-old graduate student at Bowie State University, said he has been closely following the school board races and voted for Thomas, 25, who has aligned himself with the minority bloc.

“We need more young leadership on the school board because they are more in tune with younger people and with the students,” Mitchell said.

Democrat Aisha N. Braveboy is unopposed in the general election contest to succeed Alsobrooks as state’s attorney. Braveboy, who has never been a prosecutor, says she wants to create more diversion programs for low-level offenders and continue the office’s focus on prosecuting and preventing domestic violence.

Four Democratic council incumbents are unopposed in the general election: Dannielle M. Glaros (District 3), Todd M. Turner (District 4), Derrick Leon Davis (District 6) and Deni Taveras (District 2).

Also unopposed are District 1 council candidate Tom Dernoga (D); former state delegate Jolene Ivey (D), running in District 5; District 7 candidate Rodney Streeter (D); and District 8 candidate Monique Anderson Walker (D).

District 9 candidate Sydney Harrison (D) faces a write-in candidate, activist Tamara Davis Brown .