

Then-county executive candidate Angela D. Alsobrooks, right, talks to voter Heidi O'Gilvie before she goes in to vote in the Democratic primary at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Upper Marlboro on June 26. (Cheryl Diaz Meyer/For The Washington Post)

Angela Alsobrooks, who will be sworn in Monday as the first woman to lead Prince George’s County, has what she calls an “open secret”: She intends to leave office having been the best county executive in Prince George’s history.

“I want a double first — I want people to say, ‘she’s a woman and she’s the best we’ve ever had,’ ” Alsobrooks said. “You’ve got to outwork them.”

Alsobrooks, who won the primary by nearly 40 points and faced no serious competition in the general election, has been building her new government for months — and thinking about what she would do as county executive for years.

Former governor Parris Glendening (D), who served as Prince George’s county executive for 12 years, said Alsobrooks requested a meeting with him in 2016, when she was halfway through her second term as the county’s chief prosecutor and planning to run for the top job. He expected questions about how to win the 2018 election.

Instead, he remembers her saying, “I think I can win this. But tell me what I can do to prepare.”

Their meeting lasted for two and half hours, and the two have remained in regular contact since.

“Angela is probably one of the most prepared elected officials going into office that I am aware of,” Glendening said in an interview.

Residents and elected officials alike say Alsobrooks will lead a county that is in a better place than it was when County Executive Rushern L. Baker III (D) took office eight years ago, when crime rates were up and residents were shaken by the arrest of then-County Executive Jack B. Johnson (D) on public corruption charges.

“Rushern had to steady a ship that was going through a crisis,” said council member Derrick Leon Davis (D-District 6). “Angela inherits a much better situation.”

Angela Alsobrooks, center, announces her endorsement of gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous outside Suitland High School in Suitland, Md., on Aug. 23. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

A mix of old and new

But there will be no shortage of issues for Alsobrooks to address — including selecting a permanent leader for the county’s struggling public schools and addressing apparent flaws at the permitting and inspection department that allowed faulty wiring at MGM National Harbor to pass inspection.

“What I heard from residents is that they don’t want business as usual,” said Alsobrooks, a Prince George’s native who launched her campaign at her parents’ home in Camp Springs. “We want people with institutional knowledge, and people with new ideas who are innovators.”

Alsobrooks said she has been “laser-focused” on finding proven leaders who will emphasize accountability. But her nominee to lead the Department of Permitting and Inspections is already facing scrutiny based on criticism of her record at a similar agency in the District.

Alsobrooks is replacing all but one of Baker’s senior staff and many of his appointees at key agencies. She said she is happy with the direction of the county’s law enforcement departments and will keep its leaders in place.

“We want people who can take us to the next level,” Alsobrooks said.

The all-Democratic county council, with two new at-large positions, will also be sworn in Monday. Incumbent district member Mel Franklin (District 9) and longtime county aide Calvin Hawkins won the at-large seats. They will be joined on the dais by four incumbents who won reelection — Davis, Deni Taveras (District 2), Dannielle M. Glaros (District 3) and Todd M. Turner (District 4) — and incoming members Tom Dernoga (District 1), Jolene Ivey (District 5), Rodney Streeter (District 7), Monique Anderson Walker (District 8) and Sydney Harrison (District 9).

County officials describe Alsobrooks, who began her career as a prosector, as a leader who is warm and charming but accepts no excuses.

During a sometimes ugly primary campaign in which a super PAC poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into mailers attacking her, Alsobrooks fiercely defended her record and denounced her opponents’ suggestion that she was too close to the county’s political establishment.



As a candidate for Prince George’s County executive, Angela Alsobrooks, right, took part in a cheer for her candidacy with — from left to right — her daughter Alexandra Alsobrooks and supporters Dorotea Burton, David Burton and Cacey Williams at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Upper Marlboro, Md., on June 26. (Cheryl Diaz Meyer/For The Washington Post)

Asked about addressing the divide between progressives and moderate Democrats in the county, Alsobrooks said communication will be key — and that she will not tolerate “any of the incivility, unprofessionalism or discord that we have seen in the last couple of years.”

So far at least, her strategy seems to be working.

She met with Edward Burroughs III, a vocal critic of Baker on the school board, and is working with him to plan an event on special education, Burroughs said.

“She’s been light-years better than Baker already,” Burroughs said, noting that Baker did not personally meet with members of the board’s vocal minority bloc.

A 'very distinctive' style

Larry Stafford Jr., president of Progressive Maryland, a grass-roots group that backed former congresswoman Donna F. Edwards in the Democratic primary, said he has texted with Alsobrooks and thinks she is “open to new ideas and conversations.”

Alsobrooks said she tries to determine what people are most passionate about, and then find ways to work with them on those issues.

“It just means stopping and asking, ‘what do you care about?’” she said. “What I find is that people also generally have a talent in that area.”

When Alsobrooks met with incoming state senator Melony Griffith (D-Prince George’s), she said she expected to talk mostly about health care because of Griffith’s long career in the industry. But they also ended up connecting over their love of the arts. Soon after, Griffith invited Alsobrooks to a jazz concert in Bethesda, where they spoke with the club owner about how to attract such venues in Prince George’s.

“Now, the two of us are on this secret, but not-so-secret, push to bring an amphitheater to Prince George’s,” Alsobrooks said with a laugh.



Angela Alsobrooks, center, poses for photos with supporters at Martin's Crosswinds during her run for county executive. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

Glaros, the outgoing council chair, said one of the first things she thinks about when she considers Alsobrooks’s leadership style is the notebook that she regularly carries.

“She’s a pretty remarkable listener,” Glaros said. “She likes to understand where people are coming from, so she sort of leans in when she talks to you and takes notes at the same time — it’s a style that’s very distinctive to her.”

Alsobrooks rode a school bus with interim schools chief Monica Goldson on the first day of school this fall, greeting parents, children, teachers and school workers with hugs. She said selecting strong leadership and ensuring accountability for the school system is a top priority, adding that she has heard “nothing but positive feedback” about Goldson, who succeeded Kevin Maxwell, Baker’s handpicked CEO, who resigned under pressure this spring.