A court ruling clears the way for Montgomery County to enforce what would be the first-ever ban by a major jurisdiction on the use of cosmetic pesticides on lawns. (istock)

A Maryland appeals court on Thursday overturned a lower court’s ruling that Montgomery County’s ban on the use of cosmetic pesticides on lawns conflicted with state law, clearing the way for the county to enforce what would be the first-ever ban by a major jurisdiction.

Montgomery County Attorney Marc Hansen said the plaintiffs in the case — a group of lawn care companies and a trade association — can opt to ask the Maryland Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court, to review the decision by the Maryland Court of Special Appeals. But in the meantime, he said, “we are reviewing how soon the county can implement its law.”

The county council had passed the pesticide ban in 2015 by a vote of 6-3. The ban, which had been scheduled to take effect last year, targeted certain pesticides that are approved federally, but contain substances linked to cancer. It did not apply to agricultural land and golf courses, and would not have stopped the sale of lawn pesticides in the county.

A group of six Montgomery County lawn care companies and a District-based trade association filed suit in 2016 to halt the ban, arguing that by passing it, the county overstepped its authority .

A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge agreed, ruling in 2017 that the county had no right to regulate substances that were allowed by state and federal laws. That ruling was overturned Thursday. An attorney representing the companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday night.

In the opinion, written by Judge Robert A. Zarnoch, the Court of Special Appeals pointed out other instances in which counties had created local regulations on pesticides “without any record of chaos and confusion.”

It also noted a 1985 opinion from the Maryland attorney general that found Montgomery County was not prohibited by state law from requiring lawn care businesses and pesticide sellers to warn the public about the dangers of pesticides both before and after they were applied.

“We conclude that the citizens of Montgomery County are not powerless to restrict the use of certain toxins that have long been recognized as ‘economic poisons’ and which pose risks to the public health and environment,” Zarnoch wrote.

Council member Tom Hucker (D-District 5) called the ruling “a huge win for both public health and the environment.”

“It’s unfortunate that the original law was delayed like this, but we had a very vigorous review of this, and I’m ecstatic that the law will be back in effect,” he said.

Read more:

Montgomery council rejects part of Elrich’s proposal for generous union raises

Montgomery County corrections chief to oversee Maryland prison system

After deadly violence worldwide, Maryland faith leaders break matzoh together

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news