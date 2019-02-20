Maryland lawmakers are weighing whether to join the District and five other states that give drivers the option to seek gender-neutral driver’s licenses.

The state Senate gave preliminary approval Wednesday to a bill that allows applicants to identify as either male, female or unspecified on their ID cards. For applicants who request it, the Motor Vehicle Administration would be required to issue identification cards that show an “X” instead of an “M” for male or an “F” for female.

The vote — which did not include a roll call — came after some Republican lawmakers raised questions about the legislation, including whether it would affect how law enforcement interfaces with those who identify as “unspecified.”

“Are we going to call them X men?” said Minority Leader J.B. Jennings (R-Harford). “They are either going one way or the other, they are not stuck in the middle. I just have concerns with it, and I’ll leave it at that.”

Sen. Andrew A. Serafini (R-Washington) said he appreciated the intent of the legislation, but “the question is where will this go next?”

The lead bill sponsor, Sen. William C. Smith Jr. (D-Montgomery), said police and the state corrections agency have their own regulations on dealing with non-binary individuals who come in contact with the criminal justice system.



Maryland Senate Minority Leader J.B. Jennings (R-Baltimore County), left, shown in the state house in 2016, on Wednesday said he has concerns about a bill to allow gender-neutral drivers’ licenses. On the right is Senate Minority Whip Stephen Hershey (R). (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

“This is a relatively small change that we can make in our policy that will be reflected on the license,” Smith said. “It will make a segment of our population feel a little bit more included. It’s a small step. . . to make sure we are a more inclusive place for everyone.”

Smith said 11 countries and about a half dozen states — including California, Colorado and Maine — offer gender-neutral options on identification cards.

Last week, several major airlines said they would allow passengers to identify as “unspecified” or “undisclosed” when they buy tickets.

The Maryland legislation could receive final approval in the Senate by the end of the week. It would then head to the House of Delegates, where a similar bill stalled last year in committee.

Lawmakers in the House passed a measure Wednesday that would decriminalize attempted suicide. The bill, which has not yet been heard in the Senate, would repeal a colonial-era English common law that made suicide a prosecutable offense.



Maryland Sen. William C. Smith, Jr. (D-Montgomery) is the chief sponsor of the drivers’ license bill. (Linda Davidson/The Washington Post)

Mental health advocates say charging people who attempt suicide adds to their stigma and makes recovery more difficult. But critics of the bill say the threat of prosecution sometimes results in individuals agreeing to seek treatment.

Also in the House, lawmakers passed a measure making undocumented immigrants in Maryland eligible for General Assembly college scholarships.

Lawmakers typically award these small-dollar grants to students living in their districts. But students in the country illegally — who already qualify for in-state tuition under state law — cannot apply.

Arelis R. Hernández contributed to this report.

