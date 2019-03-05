William Kirwan, who chaired a Maryland commission on education, at a news conference on Tuesday in Annapolis, Md. Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller is standing to his right, and House Speaker Michael E. Busch is standing to his left. (Brian Witte/AP)

State Democratic leaders vowed Tuesday to push legislation that would pour about $1 billion into improving public education over the next two years, following a report by a state commission that said fewer than 40 percent of Maryland high school graduates can read at a 10th grade level or higher and pass a standardized Algebra 1 exam.

“We can and we must do better,” said William E. Kirwan, who chaired a landmark commission charged with reshaping the state’s public school system, said at a news conference Tuesday morning, flanked by Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert), House Speaker Michael E. Busch (D-Anne Arundel) and dozens of other Democrats.

The long-awaited report from the Maryland Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education calls increased participation in early childhood education, teacher raises, investments in special education, grants to schools with a high poverty rate and to raise teacher standards. The report also recommends putting in place stronger accountability measures.

Miller and Busch said Democrats are committed to providing about $1 billion over the next two years, beginning with $325 million in next year’s budget that is part of legislation the General Assembly will consider in the remaining five weeks of the 90-day session.

“People said we have to back down on education, and we said, ‘No, we’re staying committed to the education formula for Kirwan,’ ” Busch said, vowing to keep education funding intact despite possible revenue reductions.

Miller described the bill as the “most important” piece of legislation that the General Assembly will consider this session and promised: “We’re going to make it happen.”

He said the Democratic-majority legislature is working with Republican Gov. Larry Hogan to also find more money to build and repair schools.

Del. Maggie McIntosh (D-Baltimore), the chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, said the General Assembly last year had set aside $200 million to begin implementing some of the commission’s recommendations in fiscal 2020. In addition to that money, Hogan included $36 million in his budget proposal.

McIntosh said the House and Senate budget committees are looking at diverting $65 million in casino revenue funds, which Hogan wants for school construction, to pay for Kirwan proposals.

“We make tough decisions down here all the time,” Busch said. “There are going to be some other projects that are going to be cut, there’s no doubt about it. But this is priority No. 1 for the citizens of the state of Maryland.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

