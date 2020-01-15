Such suspensions — which advocates say pose daunting barriers for getting to work, holding down jobs that involve driving and ferrying children to school and child care, among other things — are commonplace and affect tens of thousands of Marylanders, Frosh said.

When he began talking to legislators about supporting the measure, he said, some lawmakers told him that they, too, had temporarily lost their licenses for unpaid fines.

“What happens to just plain folks is that they get sucked into a vortex of punishment and poverty,” Frosh said. “They can’t afford to pay the fine or fee; they lose their driver’s license, they end up driving on a suspended license sometimes just to get to work.”

Maryland would join a handful of states that have taken action over the last two years to address what advocates call the “criminalization of poverty” by tackling debt-based suspensions. A 2018 Washington Post analysis found that more than 7 million people across the country may have had their licenses suspended for failure to pay court debt.

Last year, Virginia enacted a temporary ban of debt-based driver's license suspensions and reinstated driving privileges for hundreds of thousands of residents. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) is pushing for a permanent ban of the practice this year, part of a larger package of bills intended to address racial disparities and eliminate practices that disproportionately impact minority communities.

The Post study found that at least 41 states and the District suspend or revoke licenses to drivers who fail to pay traffic tickets or appear in court to respond to traffic tickets. Advocates for the poor have called for ending such suspensions and revocations since a 2015 federal investigation revealed that law enforcement in Ferguson, Mo., used license reinstatement fines to raise revenue for state and local governments.

Butler said he wrote Frosh’s office about a year ago to tell him how he lost his job and his apartment while he sat in jail for a month for driving on a suspended license. He had been given a ticket for failing to signal and had not paid the penalty or court fees because he was “struggling to pay bills” to support his family.

“These laws that exist, they unfairly punish people for their inability to pay,” said Butler, who lives in Baltimore.

Frosh was joined by Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City), Senate Judicial Proceedings Chairman William C. Smith Jr. (D-Montgomery) and Del. Brooke E. Lierman (D-Baltimore City), who introduced the legislation last year, when it failed to move out of committee.

With new, more liberal leadership in both chambers, the legislation stands a better chance this year. The bill does not expunge offenses from ex-offenders’ records, but Ferguson said it is worth taking a look at, as the legislature focuses on expungements of various offenses.

