“If someone calls you claiming to be from the Board of Elections and asks for your full SSN, they are trying to scam you,” a statement from his office reads. “This is a scam … They may use this information to steal your money, other personal information, or identity.”
“We hope it is not widespread, but also hope by letting people know about it that we can nip it in the bud,” Raquel Coombs, a spokeswoman for Frosh, said in an email.
Frosh reminded residents that they should not give their Social Security number to anyone over the phone unless they have initiated the call. If there is a problem with a ballot, he said, election officials would only ask for the last four digits of a Social Security number — not the entire number.