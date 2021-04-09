Jealous, in turn, was trounced by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) in the general election. With Hogan term-limited, Baker will be among the Democrats — who outnumber Republicans in Maryland 2-to-1 — lining up to try to take back the governor’s mansion.

Baker’s plans were first reported by the website Maryland Matters. He confirmed his intentions Friday to The Washington Post.

Baker, 62, took office as county executive one month after his predecessor, Jack B. Johnson, was arrested on corruption charges.

While leading Maryland’s second-most populous jurisdiction, he helped rebuild trust in government and led an economic transformation — including the opening of MGM National Harbor and plans for a new regional hospital set to open this year

Baker’s first gubernatorial bid was hampered by lackluster fundraising efforts and political enemies he made in Prince George’s, including labor unions and opponents of his controversial efforts to improve county public schools.

Since leaving office, he has worked with the University of Maryland to launch a leadership program for newly elected local officials, served on the board of the University of Maryland Medical System and continued his advocacy work for Alzheimer’s disease, a condition that has long afflicted his wife, Christa Beverly.

Comptroller Peter Franchot (D), author and activist Wes Moore and former Montgomery council candidate Ashwani Jain have also announced plans to seek the Democratic gubernatorial nomination next year.