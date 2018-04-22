Prince George's County Executive Rushern L. Baker III is one of seven Democrats vying for the party’s nomination to challenge Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III, a Democratic candidate for governor, won a straw poll Saturday among party activists at an annual summit in Western Maryland, organizers said.

Krish Vignarajah, who served as policy director for former first lady Michelle Obama, finished second in the field of seven candidates vying in the June 26 primary to challenge Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

The Western Maryland Democratic Summit in Flintstone drew activists from Garrett, Allegany, Washington, Frederick and Carroll counties for two days of networking and speeches from the likes of Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and U.S. Rep. John Delaney, who is relinquishing his seat to run for president in 2020.

State Del. Aruna Miller (Montgomery) captured the summit’s straw poll in the Democratic race to succeed Delaney. Miller won 140 votes, or almost twice as many as the runner-up, David Trone, a Potomac business executive, who finished with 76 votes.

State Sen. Roger Manno (Montgomery), also hoping to succeed Delaney, finished third with 68 votes. Eight Democrats are campaigning for the party’s nomination in the race.

State Del. Aruna Miller (D-Montgomery) (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

Trone, owner of the Total Wine chain, has spent more than $5 million of his own money in the campaign. Two years ago, he spent more than $13 million of his fortune while losing to Rep. Jamie B. Raskin in the Democratic primary in the 8th District.

In the gubernatorial straw poll, Baker won 62 votes, five more than Vignarajah. Ben Jealous, the former head of the NAACP, was third with 50 votes. State Sen. Richard S. Madaleno Jr. finished fourth with 48 votes, and Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz got 45 votes.

An earlier version of this story gave the incorrect second-place finisher in the gubernatorial straw poll. Krish Vignarajah finished second, not Ben Jealous. This story has been corrected.