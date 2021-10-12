Baker, 62, said that when he began discussing possible running mates with advisers from across the state, Navarro was always at the top of the list.
“It just clicked,” Baker said of his initial discussions with Navarro. “She’s the perfect person because of her background in getting things done. The things that we care about are the same, whether it’s education, diversity in business or health.”
Navarro and Baker, who served as county executive in Prince George’s for two terms and as a member of the House of Delegates for nine years, both have the legislative and executive experience that can be crucial in gubernatorial bids. But both are from the Washington region, so they lack the geographical diversity that Maryland gubernatorial candidates often seek.
Baker, who ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination in 2018, said he understands that candidates typically try to get geographical balance on their tickets. For his first run, he chose as his running mate Elizabeth M. Embry, an attorney who once ran for Baltimore City mayor.
“Having run before and having gone around the state, what I understood is, it’s more important to get someone” with a record of accomplishments who can also “be an example to Western Maryland or the Eastern Shore,” Baker said. “Also, our state is very diverse. . . . Frederick doesn’t look like what Frederick did 20 years ago; Baltimore and Baltimore County are very diverse”
Baker said he has been impressed with Navarro’s work since her time on the school board. In 2011, President Barack Obama named her to his Commission on Educational Excellence for Hispanics.
Navarro, who is term-limited and who said the last two years have been “grueling” advancing policies in Montgomery, said she was initially apprehensive about seeking higher office after her council term ends in 2022.
But she said she realized there is more to accomplish.
“I kept thinking I have a lot I want to work on and contribute to,” she said, adding that pandemic recovery is a top priority, particularly access to health care.
Navarro has been an advocate for Montgomery County’s growing Latino population, and she spearheaded sweeping racial equity legislation that passed in 2019.
Earlier this year, she garnered widespread attention after a council employee and a technician helping to run a virtual hearing were recorded laughing at her accent.
Baker is the first among the nine Democratic gubernatorial candidates to announce a choice for lieutenant governor. Del. Daniel L. Cox (Frederick), who is running for the Republican nomination, selected Gordana Schifanelli, an attorney from Queen Anne’s County, as his running mate last week. Schifanelli is a parent who helped push for the ouster of the county’s schools superintendent, who had sent a letter to parents in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Candidates must select their running mates before the Feb. 22 filing deadline.