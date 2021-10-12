Navarro, a self-described progressive, was first elected to the county council in 2009 in a special election and twice served as its president. A native of Venezuela, she was the council’s first Latina and first immigrant member. Before joining the council, Navarro, 56, served for five years on the board of Montgomery County Public Schools, the state’s largest school system. While serving on the board, she co-founded Centro Familia, a community organization designed to help Latino and other immigrants.