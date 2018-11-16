Several members of an economic development board in Prince George’s County are questioning the timing and utility of County Executive Rushern L. Baker III’s recent trip to South Africa, saying the benefit to taxpayers is unclear and asking why it was not announced in advance.

Baker spokesman Barry Hudson said the county paid $12,795 to send Baker (D), his chief of staff Glenda Wilson and his special assistant Anthony Grimes on the week-long trip hosted by the Royal Bafokeng Nation, an ethnic homeland in South Africa that has long had a “sister city” relationship with Prince George’s.

The county’s quasi-public Economic Development Corporation paid $4,500 for Sangrea Watkins, an executive assistant with the organization, to join the delegation.

Also on the trip were Baker’s three children, two local business leaders and former County Council member Dorothy Bailey, whose expenses were paid with private funds.

As with all Baker trips, Prince George’s County police provided a security detail, the cost of which department police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said she could not immediately provide because it is department policy not to discuss security protocols.

Several members of the Economic Development Corp. board said they were not informed in advance of the trip, as they have been with other economic-development related travel. They maintained they should have been notified, even though the delegation Baker traveled with was smaller than his other international trips.

“I can’t believe it as a taxpayer,” board member Sylvia Syphax said.

Orlan Johnson, the chair of the EDC board, said he was told about the trip by Jim Coleman, the EDC president and CEO. He said unlike Baker’s trade missions, this trip was not led by the Economic Development Corp., and so it did not require board approval.

“It is not the job of board members, nor do I think it is appropriate for board members, to micromanage the day-to-day operations of the EDC,” Johnson said.

Baker, who returned Thursday, said his visit boosted the county’s international name recognition and increased discussion between officials on subjects including education, health care and economic development.

He noted that Bafokeng leaders have visited Prince George’s multiple times and said he wanted to return the courtesy before the end of his second and final term Dec. 3, when he will be succeeded by county executive-elect Angela Alsobrooks (D).

“The reason Prince George’s has to go on these trips is nobody knows Prince George’s County,” Baker said in an interview. “You want them to know who you are.”

Baker said his office asked for Watkins, the EDC employee, to join the delegation because she had planned the trip. Some EDC personnel always go on international trips, he said.

While other Baker trips — to India, China, Cuba and elsewhere — have been announced in advance by his office or the EDC, and then promoted on social media, there was no publicity about this trip before it started or while it was in progress.

Baker spokesman Scott Peterson said it was an oversight on the part of the administration’s communications team that the trip was not promoted. A news release was distributed after Baker’s return, following inquiries from The Washington Post.

Several Prince George’s County Council members said they were not briefed about the trip by Baker or his staff.

The trip was originally planned for October, then moved to November when a proposed trade mission to China was canceled due to lack of interest from businesses.

Raymond D. Lambert Sr., who is treasurer of the EDC board, said he was “highly surprised and concerned” when he learned about the South Africa trip, which he said “was not budgeted for and was not approved through proper channels.”

Two senior EDC employees, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the trip, said they did not know about the trip until after Baker left Nov. 7.

Lambert emailed Coleman, the EDC president, the next day, asking how the organization was “justifying . . . a private/unknown/undisclosed trip.”

Baker said he had discussed the trip with Coleman, a college friend he recruited to the economic development post in 2015. Coleman declined requests for comment.

Baker made ethics reforms a priority in his two terms as county executive, following the arrest of his predecessor, Jack B. Johnson (D), on public corruption charges. While running for county executive, Baker criticized Johnson for a series of costly trips, which famously included a $6,003 business-class flight to Senegal Johnson defended by saying Prince Georgians “expect” him to fly business or first class.

On Thursday, Baker said his time in office gave him a better understanding of the importance of international trips.

“When I came into office I kind of pooh-poohed the overseas stuff,” he said. “But you’ve got to expand places where your businesses can work.”

Baker said highlights of the South Africa trip were a dinner meeting with the incoming chancellor of Witwatersrand University in Johannesburg, a visit to a high school and meetings with the Bafokeng king.

The trip also included a safari and two days of sightseeing in Cape Town, according to an itinerary provided by Baker’s office.