The Baltimore City Council has called on Mayor Catherine E. Pugh to step down amid growing pressures on the money she made from book deals on a self-published children’s book.

In a letter Monday to the mayor, the city council said the “entire membership of the Baltimore City Council believes that it is not in the best interest of the City of Baltimore, for you to continue to serve as Mayor. We urge you to tender your resignation, effective immediately.”

The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Pugh was heavily criticized after it was reported that she had been paid roughly $700,000 for her book series called “Healthy Holly” by several businesses that work with the government she has managed and overseen. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has requested an investigation by the state prosecutor. Last week, Pugh took an indefinite leave of absence saying she had pneumonia.

One of her book deals involved the University of Maryland Medical System, which paid her $500,000 for 100,000 books. Pugh had also sat on the hospital system’s board at one point.

There have also been reports that Pugh was paid more than $100,000 for copies of her books from Kaiser Permanente and $80,000 from Associated Black Charities.

Around the same time she was making money from her book deals, city officials said a $48 million contact was given to Kaiser.

The book series follows an African American girl named Holly and are meant to encourage healthy living.

Pugh’s controversy around her book sales and business deals for the city come as Baltimore is dealing with a spike in violence and a high turnover of police commissioners in the last five years.

Baltimore’s former mayor Sheila Dixon resigned from office in 2010 after she was convicted of embezzlement. Pugh barely defeated Dixon in the Democratic primary in 2016.

Last month Pugh issued an apology for her book deals.

“I sincerely want to say that I apologize that I have done something to upset the people of Baltimore,” Pugh said at a March 28 appearance. “I never intended to do anything that could not stand up to scrutiny.”

