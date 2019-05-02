

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh delivers an address during her 2016 inauguration ceremony inside the War Memorial Building in Baltimore. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Mayor Catherine E. Pugh, who is under state and federal investigation over lucrative sales of her self-published children’s books, will resign, her attorney said Thursday, plunging this already rattled city into another political crisis.

Pugh (D), a former state lawmaker, has been under public scrutiny since at least March, following news reports about the book deals with companies that do business with the city and state.

Her resignation ends weeks of sometimes frenzied speculation over whether she would try to stay in office despite the scandal, questions that even her own aides and associates were asking up until the final hours.

It was a bruising setback for a city long besieged by poverty and violence and still recovering from a series of police corruption scandals and rioting in 2015 related to the death of Freddie Gray in police custody. Pugh, 69, is the second Baltimore mayor in the past decade to leave office while facing corruption allegations.

She had been on a leave of absence since April 1 to recover from what her office said was pneumonia.City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young, 64, who has served as acting mayor, will replace Pugh at the helm of city government until next year’s election.

He has said he will not run for mayor in 2020, when a plethora of other candidates are expected to seek the city’s top office, including former prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah, who has already declared his candidacy.



Federal agents remove items from the home of Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh on April 25. (John Strohsacker/Getty Images)

Federal investigators on April 25 seized records from two homes Pugh owns, her City Hall office, and a nonprofit tied to her. Investigators also searched the apartment of a former top aide. As the searches unfolded, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) joined other top state and city officials, including Comptroller Peter Franchot (D), in demanding that Pugh quit.

A player in Baltimore’s political arena for two decades, Pugh’s downfall is rooted in her now-infamous “Healthy Holly” books, which feature renderings of African American children and parents and promote healthy eating and exercise. She reportedly was paid nearly $800,000 for the series — an enormous amount in the world of children’s books — by entities that included the University of Maryland Medical System, on whose board she sat.

As the Baltimore Sun and other outlets revealed details about the “Healthy Holly” deal in March and April, state prosecutors opened an investigation into her earnings from the books, including at least $100,000 she was paid by Kaiser Permanente as the company sought a $48 million city contract.

At first, Pugh called questions about her book deal a “witch hunt.” She later issued a public apology and referred to her financial arrangement with UMMS as a “regrettable mistake.” She also promised she would return to work.



Copies of Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh's self-published "Healthy Holly" illustrated paperbacks for children. (Jerry Jackson/AP)

The scandal stunned friends and supporters, including those who followed Pugh’s political rise.

“She is so smart and so gifted,” said A. Dwight Pettit, a prominent Baltimore attorney who has known Pugh since the 1970s and who introduced her to political players in the city. “She might have been so smart that she outsmarted herself. It’s a tragedy.”

Pugh was elected mayor in 2016, after assembling a coalition of white and African American supporters, business executives and leaders of the Democratic establishment, including Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Maryland).

Her opponents in the race included former mayor Sheila Dixon, who resigned in 2010 as part of a plea deal with prosecutors over embezzlement charges.

During the 2016 Democratic primary when Dixon attempted a comeback, and in the general election when she ran as a write-in candidate, Pugh depicted the former mayor as corrupt.

At one point, Pugh’s campaign sent a mailer touting her own “record of accomplishment” while describing Dixon as having “a different sort of record,” and photo-shopping the disgraced former mayor into what appeared to be a police photo.



Former Baltimore mayor Sheila Dixon, left, at a candidates’ forum with Catherine Pugh, center, and fellow candidate David Warnock during the 2016 mayoral campaign. Pugh won, defeating Dixon in the Democratic primary and when she ran as a write-in candidate in the general election. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Politics and entrepreneurship

Stylish and demure, Pugh was born in Philadelphia, where she was on the high school cheerleading team. She moved to Baltimore in the early 1970s to attend Morgan State University and never left.

Over the years, Pugh worked in the administration of then-Mayor William Donald Schaefer (D), was elected to the City Council, owned a public relations firm and a clothing boutique and helped start the Baltimore Marathon.

In 2005, she won a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates. Two years later, she joined the state Senate and, with the blessing of Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert), eventually rose to the rank of majority leader.

She pushed her General Assembly colleagues to pass new police accountability measures, as well as legislation requiring employers to offer paid sick leave, a proposal that led then-first lady Michelle Obama to invite her to President Obama’s final State of the Union speech.

During the 2015 rioting that tore up swaths of the city, Pugh — then a state senator — was a visible presence at the intersection of Pennsylvania and North avenues, working with Cummings at night to disperse crowds.



U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), and then-state Sen. Catherine E. Pugh (D-Baltimore City), left, help calm the streets of Baltimore amid protests over the death of Freddie Gray in 2015. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Five months after the riot, she announced her candidacy for mayor, casting herself as a competent executive with ties to a vast network of political, business, and community leaders.

Yet Pugh’s greatest advantage during the race may have been that her main opponent was Dixon, whose past misdeeds cost her support, particularly among white voters.

“Catherine Pugh won by default because of who she wasn’t,” said Dan Sparaco, an attorney and former city official who supported Pugh at the time. “There were many people who just didn’t want Sheila Dixon to return to City Hall.”

Just before taking office, Pugh described the role of mayor as her “dream job.” She vowed to spur development in Baltimore’s impoverished neighborhoods and implement reforms to rebuild trust between the police and the African American community.

Rocky record

Early in her tenure as mayor, Pugh reneged on a campaign promise to support a $15 minimum wage in Baltimore, infuriating supporters who believed she was acceding to business interests at the expense of the city’s poor.

“When she ran, she positioned herself as though she would be a champion for folk who were marginalized and left out,” said Lawrence Brown, a professor in the School of Community Health and Policy at Morgan State University. “Her legacy is really a betrayal of what she campaigned on.”

More problematic, Pugh faced criticism from political and civic leaders, including Hogan, who said she had no plan to combat surging levels of violence, including an annual toll of homicides that has exceeded 300 since 2015.

Pugh sought to counter the criticism by coordinating a multi-agency response to crime-addled neighborhoods. But the leadership of her police department was in a constant state of turnover. She appointed four commissioners to head the force, including one who resigned because he failed to file federal income taxes.

“The head and heart might be in the right place, but at the end of the day results matter, and homicides were up,” said Anirban Basu, chair of Maryland’s Economic Development Commission. “When you have leadership that’s shaky, few things get done.”

Nevertheless, as 2019 began, Pugh’s campaign account had grown to $1 million, givingher what appeared to be a robust advantage as she prepared to run for a second term.



Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), left, points to supporters after introducing Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh during her inauguration ceremony inside the War Memorial Building in Baltimore in 2016. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Her potential opponents in the Democratic primary — the all-important contest in a city in which registered Democrats dominate — included City Council member Brandon Scott, state Sen. Bill Ferguson and Dixon.

On March 14, the Sun revealed that UMMS had paid Pugh $100,000 for her “Healthy Holly” books. More payments, and additional buyers, were reported in the ensuing days, with each new revelation prompting criticism and another round of demands that she step down.

As the end of March approached, and criticism over the scandal mounted, Pugh was hospitalized for treatment of pneumonia. In April, her office announced that she was on leave.

She never returned to City Hall.

Hermann reported from Washington. Erin Cox contributed to this report.

