Baltimore Mayor Catherine E. Pugh (D) will take a “temporary” leave of absence at midnight, her spokesman said Monday, amid a growing scandal involving profits she made from selling a children’s book to businesses and entities intertwined with the government she oversees.

James E. Bentley II, the mayor’s spokesman, said she will step aside for an unspecified period of time.

Pugh said in a statement that she has been battling pneumonia and has been advised by her physicians that she “needs to take time to recover and focus on her health.” The acting mayor will be Baltimore City Council President Jack Young (D).

The Baltimore Sun reported earlier Monday that Kaiser Permanente paid Pugh more than $100,000 for copies of her children’s book at the same time it was seeking a $48 million contract from a city board controlled by the mayor.

That prompted Maryland State Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) to call on Pugh to leave office.

“The people of Baltimore are facing too many serious challenges, as it is, to also to deal with such brazen, cartoonish corruption from their chief executive,” Franchot wrote on Facebook, with a link to the Sun’s story on the contract with Kaiser Permanente.

The mayor’s leave comes as Baltimore grapples with a surge in violence that city officials have not been able to tamp down. Homicides have topped 300 for four straight years as homicide arrest rates have plummeted, and there have been five police commissioners in as many years.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) sent a letter to the state prosecutor Monday asking for a formal investigation into Pugh's contracts with the University of Maryland Medical System, which paid her $500,000 for her self-published "Healthy Holly" children's books beginning in 2011, when she was a state senator who served on a committee that funded the hospital network.

Pugh sat on the board of the medical system for 18 years until she resigned from that position two weeks ago, after The Baltimore Sun reported her book deal. Under the no-bid deal, the medical system bought a total of 100,000 books at $5 each, according to the Sun. Pugh did not report the earnings on required financial disclosure forms. She amended the forms after the deal was revealed.

Hogan said he finds the allegations against Pugh "deeply disturbing" and is particularly concerned by the sales to UMMS because the private hospital system receives public funding.

Bentley referred all questions about “Healthy Holly” to the mayor’s personal attorney, Steve Silverman, who did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Pugh, who was elected mayor in 2016, called the deals with UMMS a “regrettable mistake” at a news conference last week and said she never wanted to lose the trust of residents. She has resigned from the UMMS board and returned $100,000 for books that were not produced.

In his letter, Hogan said in his letter to State Prosecutor Emmet C. Davitt that all Marylanders should have confidence that follow the “highest legal and ethical standards.” Hogan said he did not want to interfere with the state prosecutor’s investigation but wants to ensure that “these types of problems do not ever reoccur.”

The state prosecutor’s office said Monday that it does not confirm or deny the existence of investigations.

Sen. Bill Fergurson (D-Baltimore City) stopped short of calling for her resignation, but said it was hard to see a path for redemption.

“I hope that the mayor is doing some very deep soul searching today,” Ferguson said. “The drip drop of information continues to get worse, and I know this is such an unbelievable distraction of the very real issues that Baltimore City faces.”

He said that other companies that have engaged in private business with the mayor while she held public office need to disclose it immediately.

“It’s time for real accountability,” he said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

