Baltimore Symphony Orchestra musicians Michael Lisicky, Austin Larson, Andrew Balio, Matthew Barker, John Vance and Aubrey Foard (left to right) play in front of the Maryland State House to deamnd that Gov. Larry Hogan release funds set aside for the orchestra by the General Assembly. (Cheryl Diaz Meyer/For The Washington Post)

Wearing tuxedos with tails and lugging brass horns and metal music stands, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra musicians rallied in Annapolis Thursday to urge Gov. Larry Hogan to release funding to help save the orchestra — and their livelihoods.

The orchestra is one of about three dozen programs and projects waiting for the governor to make available money that the General Assembly “fenced off” in the state’s $46.6 billion budget — meaning Hogan could not reroute it to other priorities. The orchestra announced last month that it was cancelling its summer programming to reduce costs, cutting the season from 52 to 40 weeks a year.

“Governor Hogan, we are the Baltimore Symphony musicians, ” Michael Lisicky, a second-chair oboist, yelled into a white megaphone while a half dozen musicians played “That’s a Plenty” across the street from the Statehouse. “We urge you to release the funds.”

In addition to $1.6 million specifically to help keep the orchestra afloat, the General Assembly set aside, among other things, $127 million for school construction, $3.5 million to launch a grant fund to pay for testing a backlog of rape kits and $1 million for a summer youth jobs program in Baltimore.

“These are not frivolous items,” said Del. Maggie McIntosh (D-Baltimore City), the chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, adding that the legislative priorities are a “small, tiny, fraction” of the state budget. “They are of major importance to our constituents.”

The back-and-forth is part of an annual budget battle, between the Democratic majority legislature and Hogan, that essentially pits the governor’s budget priorities against the General Assembly’s. In past years, Hogan has at times refused to release money for the General Assembly’s priorities, instead placing the money in the state’s rainy day fund.



From left to right, Rene Shapiro, Matthew Barker, John Vance and Aubrey Foard of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra play in front of the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Md. (Cheryl Diaz Meyer/For The Washington Post)

House Democrats this week began waging a social media campaign against that practice, using the hashtag #FreeTheFunds and urging followers to contact the governor’s office and ask him to do so.

Hogan on Thursday accused the legislature of playing “political games” by fencing off money for its priorities instead of requesting supplemental funding for them. “We’ve said repeatedly that we're not going to let them play those kinds of games,” he said.

The General Assembly cannot add money to the spending plan that the governor introduces during the budget process, but can shift money from one fund to another to pay for programs it prioritizes. Setting aside the money restricts it from being used elsewhere. The state constitution also gives the governor the authority to decide whether he wants to comply with the changes.

Hogan hinted during a Thursday morning news conference on another topic that he does not plan to provide the additional funds to the orchestra.

“We put $8 million into the BSO,” Hogan said. “They received the most money of any arts group in the state, 74 percent higher than any other arts group. . . We continue to pour millions and millions of dollars into the BSO, but they’ve got real serious issues and problems with the management, with losing the support of their donor base.”



Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Hogan spokesman Michael Ricci said that the legislature chose to “fence off” the money for the BSO instead of working with the governor and administration to provide supplemental funding for the orchestra.

“It’s a classic example of how this tactic puts important projects in the middle of the back-and-forth,” he said.

The state is facing a structural budget shortfall of $961 million, Ricci said, and the governor “has to make these decisions with that budget picture in mind.”

Ricci said he expects the governor to make a budget announcement in the coming weeks. He would not say whether the governor will release any of the funds.

Sen. Nancy King (D-Montgomery), chairwoman of the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee, said the governor should release the funds to help the orchestra “get on its feet.” She said she hopes that he considers the funding of the other programs as well.

“We were careful about what we fenced off,” King said. “None of this was looked at lightly.”

