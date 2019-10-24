Miller has scheduled a news conference for noon.

Miller (D-Calvert), 76, has been a senator for 44 years and has led the chamber since Ronald Reagan was president. Ferguson’s ascension means both generational and regional change for statehouse leadership; he is the second-youngest of the 47 senators — four decades younger than Miller, whose district includes parts of Prince George’s, Charles and Calvert counties.

Ferguson, 36, declined to comment before Miller’s announcement.

A former teacher with Teach for America, he joined the chamber as one of its most liberal members eight years ago. Since then, he has chaired the politically charged Executive Nominations Committee, which vets political appointees, and developed a reputation as a thoughtful lawmaker who can broker compromises.

He also has a strong social media presence and has been a leading voice for increased funding for public schools. An attorney, he currently serves as the vice chairman of the Budget and Taxation Committee and has a deep base of support in Baltimore City.

As many as five Democratic senators have been exploring a run to take the helm of the Senate since Miller announced his health was failing early this year: Ferguson, Paul G. Pinsky (Prince George’s), Guy J. Guzzone (Howard), Nancy J. King (Montgomery) and Douglas J.J. Peters (Prince George’s).

The not-so-quiet campaign intensified in the past several weeks, as Miller scheduled Thursday’s announcement.

His ascension would cement a new era of political leadership in Annapolis and mean that the two most powerful posts in the General Assembly are held by Baltimore-area lawmakers, with Del. Adrienne Jones (D-Baltimore County) elected House Speaker in May.

Jones, the first African American and first woman to lead either chamber of the General Assembly, succeeded longtime speaker Michael E. Busch, who died in April. She was elected after a bitter battle between two other delegates that divided the Democratic caucus.

