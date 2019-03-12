Members of the Maryland House of Delegates convene at the Maryland State House in Annapolis. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Maryland’s proposed first-in-the-nation statewide ban on foam food containers appears headed for passage after a decisive House of Delegates vote on Tuesday to outlaw them.

The 97-to-38 vote came on the heels of the Senate’s approval o f similar legislation last week and signals the state’s Democratic Party-dominated General Assembly intends to pass a ban this year. Lawmakers still must resolve some differences, since the House version calls for a more sweeping ban on polystyrene foam.

If signed by Gov. Larry Hogan, Maryland would become the first state in the country to forbid the sale of foam cups, takeout containers and food packaging. Proponents of the ban say foam containers damage the environment, clogging up waterways and filling landfills with trash that is not fully biodegradable.

“We have to do what we can to limit our impact on the planet,” said Del. Brooke Lierman (D-Baltimore City), who sponsored the House’s ban.

Hogan (R) has not taken a public position outlawing the foam containers, and a spokeswoman did not immediately respond to request for comment Tuesday. The ban passed each chamber by a veto-proof majority, and largely along party lines.

Bans are already in place in two Maryland counties — Prince George’s and Montgomery — and in cities across the country, including Washington, New York and Miami. As environmentalists push to reduce so-called “plastic pollution,” cities like D.C. have also banned plastic straws.

Last week, SeaWorld announced it would stop selling foam food containers from its 12 theme parks nationwide, estimating that current use of them at parks put 14 million pieces of foam into the environment each year.

Under Maryland’s proposed ban, products packed out of state, such as dried ramen soup sold in a foam cup, could still be sold in Maryland. But local egg producers, restaurants, coffee shops and other businesses that package and sell their goods in the Old Line State would be required to use other containers. Under the House version of the bill, local governments would be in charge of enforcing the ban and could fine people up to $250 for violating it.

Also on Tuesday, the House gave preliminary approval to creating gender-neutral driver’s licenses, which five other states and the District already offer. The IDs would allow applicants to designate their gender as “X”, rather just “M” for male or “F” for female. Proponents say the IDs are designed to be inclusive of transgender people and those with non-binary gender identities.

The House advanced the measure, which has already been passed by the Senate, without debate. It will be up for a final vote later this week.

