Hours before the pomp and circumstances of the Maryland General Assembly ’s opening day, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Democratic legislative leaders squared off over school funding, previewing what promises to be a major battle over the next 90 days.

Hogan told radio interviewer Mark Steiner that he was an education advocate who has fully funded public schools, but reiterated his goal of spending casino money targeted for education on school construction, rather than new classroom programs.

When their turns came, House Speaker Michael E. Busch (D-Anne Arundel) and Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert) said their main focus is to take the initial steps needed to fund programming recommendations made by the Kirwan Commission, a landmark education panel.

“The governor’s comments were nonsense,” Miller told the packed audience during a pre-session interview at the Calvert House in Annapolis. He said the legislature is going to “put a peg in the ground they can’t pull up” on school funding, vowing that “Kirwan is going to happen.”

Speaker Busch said the governor’s plan to ramp up school construction is a valid budgetary goal but not at the expense of the Kirwan Commission. Some money should be reserved for construction, he said, but the majority of casino revenue — which has been earmark for education through a “lock-box” initiative — should fund classroom changes.



Page Emily Wells prepares to place Maryland state flags on desks in the Maryland House of Delegates chamber in Annapolis, Md., on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, the first day of the state's 2019 legislative session. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

When Steiner asked Hogan if he would support an increase in the sales tax to help pay for a greater investment in education, the governor rejected the idea that enough is not already being spent on schools.

“You can say there’s a huge gap in what we should be spending,” he said. “We can debate about how much we should do. People have to decide: Do you want to have drastic increases in taxes to pay more than everybody else in the country? Or do we want to figure out how to make our school systems more accountable?”

Last year the state set aside $200 million in additional education funds for the new fiscal year to pay for the recommendations. The Kirwan Commission suggested spending another $125 million from the casino money to help pay for investments in pre-kindergarten and increasing teacher pay.

Another clash will likely center around Democrats’ plans to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Hogan said he has concerns about how that change would affect the state’s economy and its competitiveness, noting that Virginia’s minimum wage is $7.25 while Maryland’s is currently $10.10.

Miller and Busch differed over how Maryland should handle the issue of marijuana legalization, which both said seems increasingly inevitable.

“That’s the future,” said Busch, who favors taking the issues to voters through a referendum, to avoid a possible veto from Hogan. “It will be a lot like overturning prohibition.”

Miller, who described himself as a legal historian, prefers leaving legalization up to the General Assembly through a vote rather than “cluttering the Constitution with these issues.”

When asked whether all revenues generated from regulating marijuana money would go to state education needs, the two leaders also diverged.

“Yes,” Busch said emphatically.

Miller hedged: “It’s a possibility.”

The Senate president also raised questions about the governor’s crime plan for Baltimore, which he announced Tuesday. Miller told Steiner the governor had not spoken to either him or Busch about the plan or how to pay for it, even though, “We’re the ones who are supposed to pass it.”

Asked about Baltimore City and the root causes of crime that have racked communities within its borders, the legislative leaders were less than enthusiastic about dedicating specific state resources to the city.

“We are going to take care of Baltimore as fairly and equitably as we can,” Busch said. “When Baltimore hurts, we all hurt.”

Miller emphasized that Maryland has invested substantially in Baltimore and plans to work with Mayor Catherine Pugh (D) to hire more police officers, but said the General Assembly has an entire state to think about when formulating the budget. The city has been losing residents for years, the Senate president said while other parts of Maryland are growing and represent a greater share of the population.

Both he and Busch said Baltimore will benefit from broader legislative priorities to fairly compensate teachers, expand early childhood education and raise the minimum wage.