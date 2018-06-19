Maryland gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous released his tax returns Tuesday, leaving only two Democrats in next Tuesday’s primary — along with Gov. Larry Hogan (R) — who have not made their tax filings public.

In his 2017 return, Jealous listed nearly $240,000 in income as a partner at Kapor Capital, a California-based venture capital investment firm that focuses on socially conscious businesses. He also earned $192,192 as a visiting professor at Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School and $34,115 from speaking engagements.

Jealous, who was divorced from his wife in early 2015, released his 2015, 2016 and 2017 returns but provided summaries of his tax filings from earlier years to protect his ex-wife’s privacy. Jealous stepped down as president of the NAACP at the end of 2013, and he listed an approximate income of $378,770 for that year.

State Sen. Richard S. Madaleno Jr., another candidate in the six-way Democratic primary, released six years of tax returns in April and called on all other gubernatorial hopefuls, including Hogan, who has no primary opponent, to do the same.

“We owe it to all of Maryland to release our taxes and prove without a shadow of a doubt that we only answer to Marylanders,” Madaleno tweeted last week.

Tax returns were an issue in the 2016 presidential campaign, when then-candidate Donald Trump refused to make his filings public. In addition to Hogan, the two Democratic candidates who have not released their returns are Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III and former Obama administration appointee Krishanti Vignarajah.

Last month, lawyer Jim Shea become the second Maryland candidate to release his returns and joined Madaleno’s calls for others to do so. Tech entrepreneur Alec Ross, who told the Baltimore Sun he considered the issue an unwelcome distraction, released two years of returns this month. He listed $835,783 in income for 2017, which his campaign said came from consulting work as well as his work as a distinguished senior fellow at Johns Hopkins University, helping start-up companies in and around the school.

Ross then climbed onto the bandwagon of candidates insisting that the remaining hopefuls release their returns.

“I think we’re taking everybody at their word that they filed Maryland taxes for the last five years,” he said in response to a question at a debate last week, after all the Democratic candidates assured the moderator that they had. “I would just ask that they prove it. Again, some integrity. Put them up online like I did, like other candidates have.”

Ross’s campaign said his comments were directed at Vignarajah, who has faced questions about her Maryland residency. Vignarajah’s campaign has said she’s filed taxes in both the District and Maryland, but has declined to clarify and has not released her returns.

A spokeswoman for Vignarajah, a lawyer and former policy director for Michelle Obama, has called the release of tax forms “an election stunt” but said Vignarajah would be “more than willing to make a similar release when all the other candidates do, as well.”

Her campaign did not respond to an email Tuesday asking whether she will release her returns now that most Democrats have.

Baker has said he does not plan to release his tax returns because his public financial disclosures, which he files annually as an elected official, should provide adequate information. His campaign did not respond to a message Tuesday.

Aides to Hogan have repeatedly declined to say whether he will release his tax returns. His campaign spokesman Scott Sloofman on Tuesday again did not respond to questions about the issue.

Polls have shown Baker and Jealous in the lead ahead of the primary, with a large number of voters still undecided.