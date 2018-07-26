Maryland Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous received support from another well-known national progressive on Friday, picking up an endorsement from Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Warren (D-Mass.), a prime antagonist of President Trump who is often mentioned as a potential 2020 presidential candidate, said Jealous “has spent his life winning big battles on behalf of the working poor and middle-class. He will be a governor with the courage to fight back against Donald Trump’s extreme agenda.”

During his hard-fought primary, Jealous, a former NAACP president, received endorsements from Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Kamala D. Harris (D-Ca.). But Jealous, who defeated the party-backed candidate, Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker III, has had trouble gaining strong support from some high-ranking Democrats in Maryland as he begins his campaign against popular Republican incumbent Gov. Larry Hogan (R).

Jealous said he was “honored” to receive backing from Warren, with whom he said he shares “a vision for our economy, rooted in making sure that working families are getting a fair shot and that government works to ease the burdens of rising healthcare costs and slow wage growth.”

Earlier this week, Hogan, who is seeking a second term, received an endorsement from the State Law Enforcement Officers Labor Alliance, which represents 1,800 law enforcement officers in Maryland.

The endorsement is a reversal for the group, which four years ago backed then-Lt. Gov. Anthony G. Brown (D) in the governor’s race.