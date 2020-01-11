It marked the first major endorsement from a Maryland politician in special election for a rare open seat representing parts of Baltimore and Baltimore and Howard counties. Democrats far outnumber Republicans in the district, and the Feb. 4 Democratic primary will likely decide who completes Cummings’s term.

The winner will also have the advantage in the April 28 primary for a full two-year stint in office.

With two dozen Democrats in the race, a small number of voters could decide the contest. Pundits say the frontrunners are Kweisi Mfume, who held the seat from 1987 to 1996, and Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, the late congressman’s widow and former head of the state Democratic Party.

Rockeymoore Cummings picked up anendorsement Thursdayfrom Emily’s List, which endorses female Democratic candidates who support access to abortion.

The Jealous endorsement could be consideredsignificant because the progressive Democrat, a surrogate to presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, has connections to several candidates who are seeking Cummings’s seat.

He previously backed Rockeymore Cummings for party chair, and preceded Mfume as president of the NAACP, the nation’s oldest civil rights organization, which is headquartered in Baltimore.

In a 40-second video, Jealousextols Carteras ananti-establishment, anti-corruption candidate — a potent message in a city beset by scandal.

It was legislation sponsored by Carter that prompted a Baltimore Sun investigation into self-dealing at the University of Maryland Medical System, which led to the resignation last year of Baltimore mayor and former state senator Catherine E. Pugh.

Carter, a Sanders delegate in 2016, also has the support of the local and state chapters of Our Revolution, a nonprofit political organization founded by Sanders.

“She has the courage to stand up and fight for Medicare for All,” Jealous says in the ad, “and she has the courage to stand up to Donald Trump just like she stood up to the establishment in our state.”

Emily’s List backed Rockeymoore Cummings’s brief campaign for governor in 2017 and helped her team prepare to launch her congressional campaign.

In a statement, the group’s president Stephanie Schriock called Rockeymoore Cummings a “lifelong champion for social justice, human rights, and strengthening the well-being of kids, seniors, families, and workers.”

As the most well known candidates in the field try to shore up voters, other candidates are busy introducing themselves to the electorate.

Michael Higginbotham, a longtime professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law who is partially self funding his campaign, on Tuesday launched digital ads worth $105,000 that will air on Facebook and other platforms.

The spot shows Higginbotham jogging through Baltimore as he denounces President Trump’s July Twitter tirade calling the district “rat and rodent infested mess” where “no human being would want to live.”

“When Donald Trump attacked us, he didn’t know what he was coming up against,” Higginbotham says. “Baltimore is my city. The 7th District is our community and in a country of so much, so many go without the opportunities they are due.”

Del. Terri L. Hill (D-Howard) on Thursday released a list of her upcoming events, including a near daily parade of forums, church services and speeches.

More than a dozen community forums and other events are planned for the next month. Among them:

●The Democratic clubs in Howard County are jointly sponsoring a forum Jan. 18 in Ellicott City.

●On Jan. 20, Larry Young, a WOLB1010AM radio host and former state senator, will moderate the MLK Day Congressional Debate, featuring seven candidates.