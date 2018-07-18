Former NAACP chief Ben Jealous and Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III bickered throughout their battle in the Maryland Democratic gubernatorial primary.

Jealous denounced Baker’s hand-picked schools chief and questioned his top rival’s efforts to reform the state’s second-largest public school system. Baker shook his head in disbelief as Jealous outlined plans for expansive new government programs at debates, noting that he — not Jealous — had experience managing bureaucracies and government spending.

On Wednesday, the two politicians traded compliments and said they had patched things up.

“We’ve been family in politics for a long time,” said Jealous, who beat Baker and four other Democrats in the June 26 primary. “Sometimes you fight like family. But at the end of it, you’re family.”

Baker accompanied Jealous on a tour of Dream Village, a minority-owned co-working space in Hyattsville that typifies the type of economic development Baker has pushed in nearly eight years as county executive.

And while Baker insisted during the primary that economic success in Prince George’s set him apart from other candidates, he declared Wednesday that Jealous’s work at Kapor Capital, a socially conscious investment firm, also made him well-suited to spread an “inclusive economy” throughout the state.



Eunique Jones-Gibson, left, speaks with Maryland Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous, right, and Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III, center, at Dream Village, a co-working space she founded in Hyattsville, Md. (Teo Armus/TWP)

“Everybody coming out of here is going to hire someone to work with them,” Baker said of the co-working space, which seeks to serve as an incubator for small business owners. “You need a governor that understands this is the type of partnership that’s going to grow the economy.”

It was the first joint appearance by the two Democratic frontrunners since last month’s primary (plans for a meeting two days after the election were postponed after the mass shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis).

Baker, who was endorsed by most of Maryland’s Democratic political establishment, had pledged immediately after the election to do all he could to help Jealous deny incumbent Gov. Larry Hogan (R) a second term.

“Where they ask us to plug in, we’re going to do that,” Baker said Wednesday.

He and Jealous walked around Dream Village — a colorful lounge with motivational quotations displayed on the TV — with Eunique Jones-Gibson, the space’s founder.

"The Village to me really represents the future of the economy of our state. It's inclusive, it's tech-infused, it's art-infused, and it's really driven by hustle," Jealous said, adding that the same description could apply to the changes Baker brought to Prince George's.

Jealous is scheduled to join Baker and other Democrats at a “unity celebration” hosted by the Prince George’s County Democrats Wednesday evening. U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, U.S. Reps. Steny Hoyer and Anthony G. Brown and Maryland Senate President Mike Miller are among those expected to attend.