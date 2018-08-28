Maryland Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous raised $1.1 million in the past two months and has less than $400,000 cash on hand 10 weeks before Election Day, according to numbers released by his campaign Tuesday.

His Republican opponent, Gov. Larry Hogan, raised twice as much and has more than $9 million available, but Jealous campaign manager Travis Tazelaar said in an email that the Democrat does not need to equal Hogan’s fundraising to win.

“Our goal is not to outraise Larry Hogan because doing so isn’t necessary for victory,” Tazelaar said. “We only need to raise the funds necessary to effectively get our message out to the overwhelmingly Democratic electorate that will turn out in November.”

Both campaigns released fundraising figures ahead of Tuesday’s midnight filing deadline. Neither campaign released its full financial report, which will identify donors and show how money has been spent.

Tazelaar said Jealous, who was the top fundraiser in a six-way Democratic primary with $2.9 million, knew heading into the general election that he would be outraised and outspent by Hogan, who had no GOP opponents.

The governor has launched a series of positive advertisements about his record, and the Republican Governors Association has spent more than $1 million on ads attacking Jealous.

Tazelaar said the Jealous campaign, which has not begun television advertising for the general election, is focused on boosting Democratic turnout in November and is “on pace to have the resources we need to win on Election Day.” Working with the state Democratic Party, the campaign says it will have more organizers and offices than then-lieutenant governor Anthony G. Brown had in 2014, when Hogan defeated him in an upset.

Democratic turnout in the primary this year was up 26 percent over 2014, Tazelaar said, noting that 30 percent of Maryland’s Democratic voters did not cast ballots in that year’s gubernatorial election.

“All indicators point to the ‘blue wave’ coming to Maryland,” Tazelaar said.