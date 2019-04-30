Maryland Dels. Maggie McIntosh (D-Baltimore City) and Dereck E. Davis (D-Prince George’s) are in the running to be House speaker. (Mark Gail; Linda Davidson/The Washington Post)

The Maryland General Assembly convenes in a special one-day session Wednesday to elect a successor to longtime House Speaker Michael E. Busch, who died last month on the penultimate day of the regular legislative session.

Two veteran Democratic legislators — Dereck E. Davis of Prince George’s County and Maggie McIntosh of Baltimore City — are competing to succeed Busch, who led the House of Delegates longer than anyone in Maryland history.

The competition between them has divided the House Democratic Caucus and the influential Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland along ideological, generational and geographical lines, with many older and more centrist lawmakers — especially from Prince George’s — backing Davis, and the more liberal and younger flank of the chamber supporting McIntosh.

Early on, Davis started courting House Republicans, who hold fewer than one-third of the seats, hoping to cobble together enough votes to win even if he didn’t have the support of the majority of his Democratic colleagues.

By this week, McIntosh was calling Republican lawmakers as well.

To win, either candidate will need 71 votes — a simple majority of the 141 delegates. In the past, the entire Democratic caucus has united behind whichever candidate wins the backing of a majority of Democrats, making the vote on the House floor a formality. But this time, both candidates expect a floor fight.



Davis, center, would be Maryland’s first African American speaker. (Erin Cox/The Washington Post)

The Democratic caucus is scheduled to meet behind closed doors at 10 a.m. to consider both candidates. The Republican caucus is also meeting then and has scheduled a news conference for 10:45 a.m. And the entire House is expected to assemble at noon.

Davis would be Maryland’s first African American speaker, while McIntosh would be the first woman and the first openly gay speaker.

Regardless of the outcome, the selection of a new speaker will make history.



McIntosh would be the first woman and the first openly gay speaker. (Mark Gail/The Washington Post)

Rachel Chason contributed to this report.

Read more:

Del. Maggie McIntosh: Savvy strategist from party's liberal wing

Del. Dereck Davis: Veteran lawmaker with centrist credentials

After historic, divisive battle, both Davis and McIntosh claim enough votes to become speaker

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news