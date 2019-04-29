An African American state lawmaker has resigned from the Maryland Legislative Black Caucus, the latest sign of the growing rift within the group over the election of the next speaker of the House of Delegates.

The caucus — the largest of its kind in the country — is scheduled to meet Monday afternoon to discuss whom to back as a successor to late House Speaker Michael E. Busch, who died April 7.

On Friday, Del. Regina T. Boyce told Del. Darryl Barnes (D-Prince George’s), the caucus chair, that she could not attend the meeting and is giving up her membership in the group out of frustration with what she called its emphasis on electing the state’s first African American speaker.

Boyce, a Democratic freshman lawmaker from Baltimore City, accused Barnes in an email of referring to the race and sexual orientation of one of the speaker candidates, Del. Maggie McIntosh (D-Baltimore City), in a closed-door caucus meeting on April 8.

“I was ashamed and embarrassed that our caucus could be so obsessed with having a ‘first black person’ in leadership that they would tear down someone else to express that desire,” Boyce wrote in the email.

McIntosh, who is white, is the first openly gay lawmaker elected to the Maryland General Assembly. She is competing for the speaker’s job against Del. Dereck E. Davis (D-Prince George’s), who is black.

Barnes on Monday denied disparaging McIntosh. “That’s not even me,” he said. “This process is starting to get ugly.”

Boyce did not immediately return a call for comment.

The General Assembly is convening for a special session in Annapolis on Wednesday to elect a new speaker. The bitter and historic campaign has divided the black caucus and the House Democratic caucus.

McIntosh has the majority of the support in the Democratic caucus, but not the 71 votes needed from the group to win the election outright. Davis, who has built a reputation as a centrist, has support from the majority of the black caucus and some white Democratic lawmakers who come from conservative-leaning districts.

While in the past the Democratic caucus has united around whichever speaker candidate wins the backing of a majority of Democrats, Davis has made clear he may ask his Democratic supporters to join Republicans in voting for him on the House floor.

It would be unprecedented for a speaker to be elected with more Republican than Democratic votes in the Maryland House, where Democrats hold more than two-thirds of the 141 seats.

McIntosh has garnered pledges of support from about a third of the black caucus, according to people familiar with the effort. Most of that support comes from newer, younger members such as Boyce.

On Friday, Del. Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County), who is African American, dropped out of the speaker’s race and endorsed Davis, a move she hoped would rally the caucus to elect the first black speaker.

