“I’ve been thinking about this for years,” Zirkin told The Baltimore Sun, which first reported the resignation. “I made a commitment to Mike to come back. Now that he’s stepping down, it’s the right time for me.”

Zirkin’s departure from the Senate is the second announced in recent days. Sen. Shirley Nathan Pulliam (D-Baltimore City), who served as vice chair of the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Services, resigned over the weekend due to health problems.

The judicial proceedings panel has considered several controversial issues during the five years Zirkin served as chair, including medically assisted suicide and criminal justice and bail reform. He is known as a moderate who often tempered, slowed or blocked the passage of more liberal legislation, such as assisted suicide and broad protections for undocumented immigrants.

“He is the definition of a bipartisan public servant, willing to make the hard decisions and lead the state, regardless of special interest pressure,” Miller said in a statement. Miller, who is battling cancer and will keep his Senate seat even as he relinquishes his leadership post, called Zirkin a leader on a variety of issues, including juvenile services, cyberbullying and marijuana decriminalization.

Zirkin came under fire from left-leaning lawmakers, who saw him as the primary obstacle to passing legislation they wanted. Among those bills was the 2017 Trust Act, which would have limited police cooperation with federal immigration-enforcement efforts.

After the Judicial Proceedings committee approved a watered-down version of the bill, disappointed advocates held a rally outside the State House, and Del. Joseline Peña-Melnyk (D-Prince George’s) called Zirkin a “Democrat in name only.”

He also was criticized by liberal lawmakers and advocates for trying to revive Maryland’s bail program after the state’s highest court instructed judges not to set bonds that are too high for poor defendants to pay, and for blocking efforts to change the state’s parole system. Some left-leaning Democrats launched an effort to unseat Zirkin in 2018, but he won re-election by a wide margin.

Sen. Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City), the incoming Senate president, said in a statement that Zirkin has shown him “not just how to judge policy, but also that the popular decision is not always the correct decision, and that policy hinges on the complexities, not the talking points.”

Ferguson is more liberal — and decades younger — than Miller, and could move the Senate to the left by appointing someone from the party’s liberal flank to the committee chairmanship Zirkin held for the last five years.

“It definitely opens the door to different policy decisions,” said Sen. William C. Smith (D-Montgomery), vice-chair of the committee and a contender to become chair.

The Maryland House of Delegates is also under new leadership, with Adrienne A. Jones of Baltimore County replacing former Speaker Michael E. Busch (D-Anne Arundel), who died in April.

Zirkin was elected to the Senate in 2007 after eight years in the House of Delegates. He became chair of the Judicial Proceedings Committee in 2015, succeeding former senator Brian Frosh who had been elected Maryland’s attorney general.

Sen. Justin Ready (R-Carroll), who serves on the Judicial Proceeding Committee, tweeted Tuesday that Zirkin’s resignation is a “huge loss for the Maryland Senate and the state,” praising him for championing criminal justice reform and being “very fair” working across the aisle.

The Democratic Central Committee in Baltimore County will vote on a replacement for Zirkin. The name will be referred to Hogan, who must recommend a new senator to be appointed to serve the rest of Zirkin’s four-year term.