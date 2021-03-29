Adams founded Systems Applications & Technologies, Inc. (SA-TECH), a Prince George’s County-based company, more than 30 years ago and has been hailed as a top African-American business owner in Maryland and across the country. He has served as Bowie mayor since 2019.
“My life has been the embodiment of the very best possibilities of our country and state, and I am running to help provide every child in Maryland with the same opportunities for success and security that I’ve enjoyed,” said Adams, who is also a disabilities advocate. “To do so, we must ensure that our tax dollars are invested wisely, everyone pays their fair share, and our business climate allows our small businesses and entrepreneurs to compete on a level playing field.”
The comptroller serves on the three-member state Board of Public Works, which approves state contracts and also consists of the governor and the state treasurer. If elected, Adams pledged to use his position to hold agencies accountable for procurement transparency, commitment to open bid competition, and compliance with Maryland’s Minority Business Enterprise laws.
Adams, a native of Louisiana, received a bachelor’s degree from Xavier University and his master’s degree from the University of New Orleans. He lives in Bowie with his wife, two children and a grandson. He has served on numerous boards including the Bowie State University Foundation, the Prince George’s Community College Foundation, and the Doctors Community Health Foundation.
Adams launched an exploratory committee in January. Franchot, a Democrat who has served as comptroller since 2007, announced last year that he is running for governor. So far, the only other declared candidate for comptroller is Del. Brooke E. Lierman (D-Baltimore City).