Known as a wonky administrator who relishes the operational aspects of government, Rutherford has not won public office outside of his partnership with Hogan.
He said in a statement Wednesday that it was in his “family’s best interest” that he not launch a campaign.
Hogan and Rutherford in 2018 became just the second Republican ticket in a half-century to win reelection in Democratic-dominated Maryland, relying on a coalition — built largely through social media — of Republicans, independents and some Democrats.
Rutherford’s decision not to enter the 2022 GOP field raises questions about whether another candidate could both woo Maryland Republicans — who were deeply supportive of former president Donald Trump — and hold together the statewide coalition that propelled the Hogan-Rutherford victory.
Michael Steele, former chair of the Republican National Committee, former Maryland lieutenant governor and a leading Trump critic, is considering running for the office.
So is Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, a former state lawmaker who is term-limited in his current role and has said he will make an announcement about his political future on Thursday.