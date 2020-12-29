“Do I look concerned?” Scott said, dismissing the criticism as a police colonel ferried him around the city on a Friday night in a black SUV, the scanner chirping about a carjacking and a shooting.

It was the passing scenery — a leaking water pipe, a discarded mattress, garbage on a grassy stretch — that appeared to give the new mayor agita. “Damnit, you can’t park your car on a sidewalk,” he said, eyeing another item for the to-do list he would send to city agencies.

In the sweepstakes of American politics, Baltimore’s mayoralty may be the most fraught prize of all, its occupant responsible for managing an unrelenting pandemic, unceasing violence, acres of blight, widespread drug addiction and a legacy of corruption that has made the city a symbol of urban dysfunction.

“Oh-and-sixteen,” the mayor said, comparing Baltimore to a last-place football team.

Scott is banking on his youthful urgency, years of government experience and lifelong roots in his hometown to accomplish what has eluded his predecessors — the revival of a majority-Black city that since 2015 has lost 30,000 residents, nearly 5 percent of its population.

His challenges include woeful public schools, the state’s highest poverty rate and more than 300 homicides in each of the past six years. As much as anything, Scott must engage constituents mistrustful of government after scandals over the past decade forced two mayors to resign and decimated an elite squad of police officers.

“I’ve already lowered my expectations,” said Willard Dixon, a community leader. “Given the depths of the problems, I don’t see how he can solve it in four years and another term. To be optimistic and see it fail is worse than not having optimism at all.”

At his Dec. 8 swearing-in, Scott pledged a campaign against two crises — the coronavirus and gun violence. “We cannot accept this as normal in our city,” he said, promising to “do the right thing over the popular one, even if it hurts me politically.”

The next day, he announced the restaurant restrictions.

“Our new mayor has flexed his little mussels,” a Fells Point tavern posted on Facebook in mocking tribute.

'Breathing while Black'

In 2015, as rioters ravaged Baltimore, then-Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake (D) told a national television audience that the city would not tolerate “thugs” looting and setting fires.

“I don’t even say they’re thugs,” said Scott, then a 30-year-old city council member, standing alongside her. “We’re just going to call them cowards.”

The rioting catalyzed by the fatal injuries Freddie Gray suffered in police custody snuffed Rawlings-Blake’s reelection prospects and created opportunity for her successor, Catherine Pugh. But Pugh’s tenure ended early when she pleaded guilty to fraud related to her self-published “Healthy Holly” children’s books.

The aftermath of Gray’s death also provided a platform for an emerging generation of political voices, including Scott, who grew up in Park Heights, near Pimlico, around the corner from “The Ranch” — an apartment building known for drug dealers, junkies and shootouts.

As a youngster, Scott said, he scrambled to hop a fence when gunfire erupted in a church lot where he was playing. “I remember my shirt getting stuck and a guy who was older than me — a friend — literally pulled me off,” Scott said. “We ran to hide until everything cooled down.”

He also recalls being harassed by police officers, including one who handcuffed him after mistaking him for a robbery suspect. “It was ‘Breathing while Black,’ ” Scott said of the way officers approached young African Americans. Such experiences, he said, “uniquely” position him to understand constituents’ views of police and the demands on officers.

His family called him “Old Man” when he was a child, the eldest of three boys, because he always had an opinion. “At 2 years old, he’d say, ‘Let me say one thing,’ or ‘Let me tell you one thing,’ ” said his mother, Donna, who manages the deli counter at a Giant grocery store in Baltimore.

Scott’s parents — his father owns an HVAC business — recall him aspiring as a child to enter politics, an ambition that stuck after he graduated from St. Mary’s College of Maryland and then worked as a staffer for Rawlings-Blake when she was city council president.

Scott won a seat on the council in 2011, then became council president eight years later when Jack Young relinquished the post to replace Pugh as mayor.

Soon after, Scott announced his run for mayor, casting himself as a reformer who would bring transparency and accountability to City Hall. His campaign drew Black and White support that vaulted him over a crowded field in June’s Democratic primary, the defining race in a predominantly blue city.

As he became Baltimore’s $194,000-a-year leader, a 24-hour security detail settled outside his apartment — a two bedroom he rents for $1,085 a month in a blue-collar neighborhood. The sign at the driveway entrance reads: “Good Living Starts Here, Washer/Dryer in Every Apartment.”

The mayor, who is a bachelor, says he is uninterested in changing his living arrangement. Nor does he have any plans to alter his hairstyle, an Afro that blossomed during the pandemic and has become something of a cultural conversation piece.

A few allies worried his hair “looked thuggish” and unmayoral, Scott said, a view echoed on “The Diamond K Show,” a digital broadcast that devoted an episode to his coif. “He needs to stop at the barbershop,” one caller said.

There was also praise from the likes of Nikole Hannah-Jones, the New York Times Magazine writer behind the newspaper’s 1619 Project. Hannah-Jones called Scott’s Afro “one of the Blackest haircuts in mayoral history. Much respect.”

Setting a new direction

As he toured the city on that Friday night, a blur of barren streets passing by, Scott said he is maintaining a routine he started as a councilman, when, alone, he would drive through his district and report broken streetlights, abandoned cars and other issues to city agencies.

The ride-alongs help him remain connected to his constituents, he said, even if he is accompanied by the security detail now.

His list of mayors he admires includes former Atlanta mayor Maynard Jackson and D.C. mayor Marion Barry, both of whom he praised for building Black wealth in their cities through government contracting. He also named two current Black mayors — Melvin Carter of St. Paul, Minn., and Michael Tubbs of Stockton, Calif. — who have focused on eliminating racial and economic disparities.

Scott’s plan for reducing violence in Baltimore is for the police to use crime data to focus on violent and repeat offenders and gun traffickers. His vision also involves coordinating city agencies to concentrate services — mental health outreach, for example, or job training and street repairs — in high-crime areas.

“The issue is bigger than law enforcement,” he said. “It’s not about how many you arrest. It’s about being focused.”

Setting a new direction will be daunting, though, for a city with limited resources even before the pandemic battered the economy. Many are waiting — some skeptically — for the mayor to translate his vision into policy.

“I hope he turns out to be the next Pericles,” said Anirban Basu, chair of the Maryland Economic Commission, referring to the powerful Greek statesman. “But he is not new to Baltimore or Baltimore politics or leadership. And the city’s problems have gotten worse since he has been in leadership.”

Several civic leaders expressed worry about the influence of Baltimore’s old guard, pointing to Scott’s relationships with allies of Martin O’Malley, the data-loving former Maryland governor and Baltimore mayor whose zero-tolerance policing strategy in the early 2000s still invites criticism.

“I don’t want the remnants of O’Malley coming back to City Hall,” said A. Dwight Pettit, a prominent defense attorney.

Scott, when asked about his ties to O’Malley, said “there is no functioning relationship” between them. “How disrespectful, in a way, it is to say, ‘Oh, none of his ideas are his own, they come from a White man,’ ” he said. “I am my own man.”

After a decade in Baltimore politics, Scott is adept at rhetorical jiu jitsu.

Asked at a news conference about his recent trip to a suburban Target — captured by a shopper who posted a surreptitious photo while jabbing him for barring dining — Scott countered that he was buying gifts for children in need.

“Real men don’t hide and sneak pictures,” he said. “Real men take it with a camera right in your face.”

No apologies

It was approaching 10 p.m. when the mayor’s driver passed a convenience store on the ride-along.

“Oh my god — bang a U-turn,” Scott said, spotting a small black dog tied to a post, alone and barking. “You got to be kidding me.”

A member of his security detail, riding in a backup car, went inside the store to find the owner.

“It’s a guy getting food,” he reported.

The mayor pulled away only after he saw the owner retrieve the dog.

At another point, his SUV stopped at a red light and a woman pulled up. Recognizing the mayor’s Afro, she lowered her window.

“When I saw the hair, I knew!” she shouted at Scott, who burst into laughter.

Scott said he understands it may “make people uncomfortable who are not used to a young Black man being unapologetic” about his appearance.

“They should be judging me on how I do my job,” he said.