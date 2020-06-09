Dixon, 66, was attempting her second comeback since she was forced to resign a decade ago amid charges that she embezzled gift cards intended for the poor.
Democratic voters far outnumber Republicans in Baltimore, which means that Scott is all but certain to win the November election.
In recent years, Baltimore has endured an unceasing toll of gun violence, scandals involving the police and elected officials, and the 2015 riots, which started after Freddie Gray, 25, died of a spinal-cord injury he suffered in police custody.
Since 2014, the city’s population has declined by 30,000, falling below 600,000 for the first time in a century.
For most of her campaign, Dixon was at the top of polls. She remains popular among older African American voters who value her City Hall experience and tout the crime reductions that occurred when she was in office.
In other key races, state Del. Nick Mosby (D-Baltimore City) won the primary for City Council president, and Bill Henry defeated incumbent Comptroller Joan Pratt, who was seeking a seventh term.
The June 2 primary was conducted mostly by mail because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and ballots that were dropped off or postmarked by June 2 were to be counted through the end of this week.
The day after the primary, Dixon had a narrow lead over Scott. But he gained votes as more ballots were counted.