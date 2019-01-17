Maryland’s Board of Elections has certified the socialist “Bread and Roses” party, after its founder — who sought the Democratic nomination for a U.S. Senate seat last year — submitted the required 10,000 signatures.

The party, created by philosopher and progressive activist Jerome Segal, can now be on the ballot in 2020. Segal was among several challengers to U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin in the Democratic primary. After he lost, he unsuccessfully fought in court to have his name on the general-election ballot as a Bread and Roses candidate in November.

A judge ruled that placing Segal’s name on the ballot would violate the “sore loser” statute of state law, which prohibits a candidate “who is defeated for the nomination for a public office” from “appear[ing] on the ballot at the next succeeding general election as a candidate for any office.”

The ruling was upheld by the Court of Appeals.

“It’s been a long haul,” Segal said Thursday.

Segal, who wrote a book called “Graceful Simplicity,” said he is interested in creating “an economy of choice” that allows all citizens to spend more time with their families and less time working. He submitted 10,194 valid signatures, according to a letter sent to him Thursday by the Board of Elections.

He said his group does not have many specific policy platforms but prefers to focus on philosophical ideas — “we’re more about the forest than the trees,” he said.

Among the policies he has proposed are free college education, creating a system in which the government guarantees employment for all citizens and everyone receiving training in how to build their own start-up.

He said based on polling he has done, he is confident that Marylanders are ready for alternatives to the two-party system.

A philosophy and finance double-major in college, Segal told The Washington Post last year that he sold his stocks in Apple to finance over $250,000 in newspaper ads that called him “Maryland’s Bernie Sanders.”