House legislative leaders introduced the bill last month as a way to pay for a major overhaul of public education, including an expansion of pre-kindergarten, teacher pay increases and programs to make more students ready for college and careers.

The tax, which would take effect Jan. 1, would raise $887 million in fiscal 2021 and about $2.9 billion in fiscal 2025, according to legislative analysts. To help mitigate its impact on people’s wallets, the sales tax rate would be reduced from 6 percent to 5 percent, even as the purchases that rate applies to would expand significantly.

Residents would pay a 5 percent tax on services ranging from hair cuts to lawn mowing to car washes. The tax would also be imposed on work done by attorneys and accountants.

House Majority Leader Eric Luedke, the bill sponsor, said the proposal was designed, in part, to make the state’s tax code less regressive, shifting more of the burden to wealthier residents who are believed to use more professional services.

Luedke (D-Montgomery) said residents increasingly consume professional services as well as goods, and the state tax code should reflect that trend.

“If we’re going to continue using the sales tax as a source of revenue for our schools and our roads and our police and fire departments and all the other services we provide to the citizens of Maryland, we’re going to need to grapple with this issue of taxing services at some point,” Luedke said.

But the tax would apply to almost all services, including many that are staples of life for low- to middle-income earners as well as the wealthy.

The bill carves out exceptions for services related to education; health care; social services, including most day care, or services provided by religious organizations, civic groups or a business, professional labor or political association.

Luedke told his colleauges that he would be open to carving out additional exceptions to make the legislation more palatable.

Hogan, who raised $1.1 million last year for a super PAC he helped create to sway public opinion, began airing attack ads online last week urging residents to contact lawmakers and tell them to oppose the plan.

The ads, which will be broadcast on cable and network television, say “the Maryland legislature wants to destroy our economy” and that the new tax would be “crushing.”

In the Senate, where Democratic leaders are considering paying for the education overhaul with an increase on the cigarette tax, allowing sports betting and taxing digital downloads and digital ads, there has been a wait-and-see attitude on Luedke’s proposal.

Sen. Guy Guzzone (D-Howard), the chairman of the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee, has said he wants to wait for the House bill to move through that chamber before taking a position.

Guzzone did not return a call for comment on Monday. A spokesman for Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) said he was unavailable for comment.

But Senate Majority Leader Nancy King (D-Montgomery) said she did not think there was an appetite for the bill among her colleagues.

“I don’t believe there would be support for something like that, to get something like that passed,” she said. “I would have a hard time supporting it myself.”

King said her office received 5,000 emails in three hours on Friday about the bill.

