In an interview Tuesday, he said he has spent the past three years leading a nonprofit advocacy group and, more recently, working with his wife to support vulnerable families affected by the pandemic.

He said he thinks Elrich’s popularity has waned in recent years because of decisions on government spending, employee pay and other issues, and predicted that his campaign to restore “financial discipline” to the county government could gain more traction this time.

AD

AD

“From a financial perspective, we’re struggling. Our current county executive has squandered away millions of dollars,” Blair, 51, said in an interview Tuesday. He referenced the county’s generous hazard pay program, which the Office of the Inspector General has said was misused by some employees.

Blair said he, like Elrich, would prioritize bridging health inequities and increasing access to affordable housing. But he does not think broad efforts to boost police accountability, which have recently emerged as a focus for Elrich and other elected officials, would be high on his policy agenda.

“What has changed [since 2018] is the county’s recognition that we’re desperate for new leadership,” Blair said.

AD

In a statement, Elrich said he is “proud of the work we have been able to do since I’ve been County Executive.” He cited his administration’s increased funding of child-care programs and mental health support services, investment in climate initiatives and response to the coronavirus pandemic.

AD

“I was committed from the beginning to do everything possible to minimize the impact of the virus on the health of our residents and made decisions that prioritized the health and safety of residents,” he said.

With about 15 months to the Democratic primary, several county council members are also considering entering the race to be Montgomery’s top official. In deep-blue Montgomery, the Democratic primary usually determines the eventual victor.

Hans Riemer (D-At Large), a frequent Elrich critic, will not be able to seek reelection for his council seat because of term limits. He said he is “actively exploring a candidacy for the county executive,” but is focused for now on the county’s pandemic response and vaccine rollout.

AD

“Exploratory is the right concept for the time being . . . I’ve still got lots of covid stuff I’m dealing with,” he said.

AD

Council members Nancy Navarro (D-District 4) and Craig Rice (D-District 2), who also are term-limited, have said they are weighing their options. Navarro added Tuesday that she wants to continue her work on economic development and racial equity in the county, but has yet to decide in what capacity.

As a political newcomer in 2018, Blair was criticized for his lack of experience. He was able, however, to raise his profile against more established politicians by forking out millions for his campaign and earning key endorsements, including from the Apartment & Office Building Association Maryland State PAC and Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot (D), who is making a bid for governor in 2022.

AD

Following his narrow loss, which held up after a recount, Blair in 2019 set up the nonprofit Council for Advocacy and Policy Solutions, which he said has been partnering with county and state agencies on issues relating to education and business development. Among other goals, he said, he wants to improve access to health care, spur more entrepreneurship and bridge education disparities in Montgomery.

AD

He said he is not yet sure how much of his campaign will be self-funded.

In the wake of widespread racial justice protests in the county last year, Elrich recently unveiled an ambitious plan to restructure policing, including the elimination of 25 sworn officer positions and the removal of police from public schools.

AD

Blair said he does not see the need for dramatic changes to the county’s police department.