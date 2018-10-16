Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), left to right, Republican candidate Tony Campbell and Independent candidate, Neal Simon are seen at the conclusion of a Maryland Senate debate this month. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin (D-Md.) brought in significantly more money than his main challengers in recent months, raising $441,566 from July through the end of September, campaign finance records show.

Republican Tony Campbell raised $118,339 and Neal Simon, a Potomac businessman who is running as an independent, raised $173,225.

Cardin, a two-term senator who has represented Maryland in Congress for more than 30 years, held a nearly 40-point lead in a Goucher College poll released last month and a 28-point lead in a poll released last week by Gonzales Research & Media Services.

Cardin’s campaign had $1,623,043 cash-on-hand, compared to $69,863 for Campbell and $105,403 for Simon.

Simon, who is on leave from his job as chief executive of Bronfman Rothschild, and Campbell, a political science lecturer at Towson University, criticized Cardin as too enmeshed in Washington partisanship during a feisty first debate earlier this month. Cardin delivered a strong defense of his record, saying he is proud of what he has achieved for residents by working across the aisle.

Libertarian Arvin Vohra, who earned 1 percent in the Goucher Poll, is not accepting donations.