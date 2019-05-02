This file will be updated.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh resigned on Thursday amid allegations of self-dealing and an investigation into her lucrative sales of a self-published children’s book series to entities that do business with the city and the state.

Her decision to step down came weeks after city and state leaders began calling on her to do so. She is the second Baltimore mayor to leave office amid scandal in the past decade.

Here is how other public officials reacted to her decision:

Gov. Larry Hogan (R): 'The right decision'

“This was the right decision, as it was clear the mayor could no longer lead effectively. The federal and state investigations must and will continue to uncover the facts.



Jack Young (Brian Witte, File)

“Baltimore City can now begin to move forward. The state pledges its full support to incoming Mayor Jack Young and to city leaders during this time of transition.”

[Catherine Pugh resigns amid book scandal, health problems]

Baltimore-area congressional delegation: 'We stand with Mayor Young today'

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, along with Reps. Elijah E. Cummings, Dutch Ruppersberger and John P. Sarbanes, all Democrats, released the following joint statement following the resignation of Mayor Catherine E. Pugh:

“As Baltimore’s federal delegation, we are focused on supporting Baltimore City and its federal priorities. We recently met with Jack Young at the U.S. Capitol and directly expressed our desire to work as a coordinated ‘Team Maryland’ to ensure the people of our great city are best served and respected by their elected leaders. We stand with Mayor Young today and will look to the future hand-in-hand. Baltimore City has many challenges remaining, but together we will strengthen our community, bring safety and security to our neighborhoods, and expand education and economic opportunities for those most in need.”

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert): 'A sad day'

“Today is a sad day for Baltimore. I wish Mayor Young best wishes in his leadership of the City, and hope Baltimore can continue to move forward. ”

New Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young: 'My focus will not change'

“I was informed today at 3:35 p.m. by City Solicitor Andre Davis of Catherine Pugh’s resignation as Mayor of Baltimore ... In accordance with the city’s Charter, I will serve as Baltimore’s 51st Mayor.

“For the past month, I have traveled the city and worked hard to keep government’s focus on providing essential services to our citizens. I have spent time in classrooms working with some of the brightest minds our public school system has to offer. I have unveiled a number of development projects that stand as symbols to the commitment that many people have to our city. I have convened several meetings of the Mayor’s cabinet, where I have stressed the importance of teamwork in delivering for the citizens that we’re privileged to serve.

“I pledge that my focus will not change. I have listened to the concerns of our citizens and I will continue to work diligently to address those concerns.

“Although I understand that this ordeal has caused real pain for many Baltimoreans, I promise that we will emerge from it more committed than ever to building a stronger Baltimore. Charm City is wonderful and is full of resilient people who are working hard every day to move our City forward. You all deserve recognition, and I will spend my time as mayor working alongside you.

“I’d like to also give special recognition and thanks to the thousands of public servants who’ve come to work each day under challenging and uncertain circumstances and put forth their best collective effort.

“To the people of Baltimore, thank you for your faith in me and I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and continuing to work on your behalf.

Baltimore City Council member Brandon Scott (D): 'A day of relief and accountability'

“It’s going to be up to us to restore our reputation. I’m proud of my city and I know that my city can be great. So many thousands and thousands of people who are here believe that. That’s what we’ve got to showcase.”

Baltimore Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke (D):

“This whole tragedy has upset the city. I feel very bad for the city and for Ms. Pugh. She has contributed a lot in her time as mayor. We are all benefiting from that. But she has made the right decision.

“...It seems like one huge tragic problem after another here. But we’re a very resilient people. We’ve been through a lot. We know that together we can pull ourselves forward and get through this, and succeed ...

“We have a lot to celebrate. But today is a day to be sad.”

Baltimore City Council member Bill Henry:

“These past seven weeks have been extremely trying for Baltimore City. Mayor Pugh’s health and legal problems have added unnecessary complications to the work of local government. Those complications have been a distraction and that distraction has had a negative impact on the citizens we serve. Today, I’m glad that Mayor Pugh has made the decision to do what’s best for the people she took an oath to serve.

“Among our many strengths, Baltimore City is resilient. As we all move forward under Mayor Young’s leadership, I pray that we come together as neighbors and strive to put Baltimore City on a better path, working towards a brighter future.”

Read more:

Perspective: Critical Carlos reads ‘Healthy Holly’

Catherine Pugh resigns amid book scandal, health problems

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news