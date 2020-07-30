After news reports about the allegations last week, Prince George’s County executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) said Thursday that the county is conducting an investigation into Mack’s death, which she called “the worst-case scenario.”

“I want to know what happened,” Alsobrooks said at a news conference with Health Officer Ernest L. Carter. “I know Dr. Carter wants to make sure that there is nothing different we should be doing right now to make sure we are protecting the health and safety not only of Prince Georgians, but those who are working on the front lines.”

Carter said the health department was focused on saving lives, noting that Prince George’s has long led the state in the number of infections. The number of new cases in the county, and across the region, are again ticking upward following weeks of decline.

“We did the work we had to do,” he said of early actions taken by the health department in March, when the first employee tested positive for coronavirus. He said the health department followed guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Both he and Alsobrooks noted that what officials know about the virus and how it spreads has dramatically changed since March. Alsobrooks said plans for county employees to return to work in phases have been rolled back because of the danger the virus poses and that they will instead continue to telework.

Mack, 44, who worked in the clinic for sexually transmitted diseases, twice asked to work from home because of the pandemic, according to her family and union representatives.

Union officials said Mack’s requests were supported by her immediate supervisor but were denied by Diane Young, an associate director with the family health services division. Young has not responded to requests for comment.

Mack, who lived in Laurel, started feeling sick in early April and was admitted to the hospital April 14 after she started struggling to breathe, said her older brother, Aric Mack. She died May 11.

Her younger brother, Roland Mack, said Thursday that he had heard from her co-workers that there might be an investigation but still has not heard directly from Alsobrooks or leaders at the health department.