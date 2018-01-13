Chelsea Manning arrives for an appearance at a forum, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Nantucket, Mass. The appearance at the forum is part of The Nantucket Project's annual gathering on the island of Nantucket. Manning is a former U.S. Army intelligence analyst who spent time in prison for sharing classified documents. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/AP)

Chelsea Manning, the transgender former Army private who was convicted of passing sensitive government documents to Wikileaks, has filed to run for the U.S. Senate in Maryland, according to federal election filings.

Manning, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, would be challenging Democrat Ben Cardin, who has served two terms in the Senate and is up for re-election in November. Cardin is Maryland’s senior senator and is an overwhelming favorite to win a third term.

Manning, 30, who is formerly known as Bradley Manning, was convicted in 2013 of the largest leak of classified documents in U.S. history and was sentenced to 35 years in prison. Last year, then President Obama commuted Manning’s sentence to time served and she was released from a military prison in Kansas.

Manning moved to Maryland after her release and friends and family raised more than $175,000 to support her through an online campaign. Since then, she has written for The Guardian and Medium on issues of transparency, free speech and civil liberties, according to her web site.

Manning’s statement of candidacy was filed with the Federal Elections Commission on Thursday. She is running as a Democrat and refers to Maryland as her “home state” on her web site.

Manning enlisted in the military in 2007 and was deployed to Iraq two years later, according to her web site. She was working as an intelligence analyst.

In 2010, Manning was arrested after she provided a trove of nearly 75,000 documents to Wikileaks that included documents about the war efforts in Iraq and Afghanistan, State Department cables, and information about prisoners in Guantanamo Bay.

Three years later, Manning was convicted of multiple counts, including violating the Espionage Act, and received the long sentence. While serving time at Ft. Leavenworth, Manning made the transition from male to female.

Manning’s high-profile case drew strong reactions. She has been lauded as a hero by some, but also decried as a traitor by many, including President Trump.