SKIDMORE, MD - A cargo ship passes the Sandy Point Shoal Lighthouse on the Chesapeake Bay, on March 17, 2017 in Skidmore, Maryland. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Scientists rated the health of the Chesapeake Bay a D+ in an report released Monday, the first time in a decade that the health of the bay has decreased.

Officials at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, which issues a report card every two years, cited record regional rainfall as the cause of increased pollution and poor water clarity in the bay, which had seen substantial improvements to its health in recent years.

“Simply put, the Bay suffered a massive assault in 2018,” William Baker, president of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, said in a news conference Monday. “The Bay’s sustained improvement was reversed in 2018, exposing just how fragile recovery is.”

Baker said the “grim reality” is that the bay faces challenges on multiple fronts, including at the federal and state levels.

He said President Trump’s efforts to roll back environmental regulations threatens progress that has been made in the bay, which had been due in large part to a 15-year, $19 billion cleanup plan that is administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and holds the six states in the Chesapeake watershed to specific pollution limits.

Trump has tried to dramatically reduce the plan’s funding but congressional support for the restoration effort remains strong. Studies show that cutting pollution — including nitrogen and phosphorous from human activities — has reduced the size and number of “dead zones” where fish, oysters and other creatures die in oxygen-depleted water.

Marks for nitrogen and phosphorous pollution declined in this year’s report compared to 2016, when the last report was released. The bay received a C- rating then.

Baker said severe pollution in Pennsylvania’s portion of the Susquehanna River, which supplies 50 percent of the bay’s freshwater, contributed to its declining health. He said there are 19,000 miles of streams and rivers in Pennsylvania that are polluted and suggested the state must find the “political will” to fully fund efforts to bring them back to health.

A spokesman for Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Pennsylvania Executive Director Harry Campbell called on elected leaders in the state to invest in recovery efforts, including strategically placed trees along streams and streets.

The Conowingo Hydroelectric Dam, which sits on the Susquehanna River at Maryland’s border with Pennsylvania, is no longer trapping pollution attached to sediment. Officials counted on the damn to block large amounts of sediment in the Susquehanna from smothering bay grasses and affecting other wildlife, but the reservoir behind the dam filled with sediment far sooner than expected.

Virginia and Maryland were closer than Pennsylania to reaching their pollution reduction targets in 2017 but still need to accelerate pollution reduction from agriculture and urban and suburban runoff, according to the report.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation, which has reporting on the health of the bay since 1998, examines data for 13 indicators in three categories: pollution, habitat and fisheries.

Scores for oysters, crabs and rockfish remained the same, and the score for shad declined.

Two of the 13 indicators — dissolved oxygen and Bay grasses — improved in this report compared to 2016. Baker said those improved indicators could mean the bay is “developing a resilience” that could help it overcome damage caused by record storms and rainfall, which dump polluted runoff into the bay.

Washington and Baltimore, along with dozens of locations in the Mid-Atlantic, experienced their wettest years on record in 2018, the result of a string of storms in the region that began in May.

Asked about the effect that climate change will have on the Bay, Baker said “more storms and more intense storms” will mean “more runoff, sediment and pollution coming into the Bay, and more disruption to the system.”

He said increasing water temperature, which means decreasing oxygen levels, will present problems for species currently living in the Bay.

The goal is for the Bay to earn a score of 40 by 2025. This year, its rating was 33 — down from 34 in 2016.

To reach that score of 40, all jurisdictions will have to meet their goals laid out in the Clean Water Blueprint put in place in 2010, Trump will have to stop rolling back regulations and serious and immediate efforts will need to be made to address climate change, Baker said.