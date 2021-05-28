While the coronavirus ravaged more diverse, densely populated neighborhoods in Montgomery and Prince George’s, the town was mostly insulated, with residents who were able to access testing and, later, vaccinations, relatively easily. In Zip code 20815, which includes Chevy Chase, about 3.8 out of every 100,000 residents have tested positive for the virus; that number is more than double in Silver Spring and Gaithersburg, and triple in Riverdale and Hyattsville.