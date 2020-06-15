It was the second time in Jones’s short tenure she pressed for the plaque’s removal; in the fall, with then-Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. on the panel, the trust voted instead to spend $2,400 to buff out a Confederate flag on the plaque.

AD

This time, Jones (D-Baltimore County) did not have to settle for a compromise she hated.

“The past two weeks have reignited our national conversation about the systemic racial injustice that continues throughout the United States of America,” Jones wrote in her letter asking again for the first-floor bronze plaque to be fully removed.

AD

“This plaque is not a symbol that belongs in our seat of government,” she said.

The plaque was installed inside the historic Maryland State House in 1964, at the height of the civil rights movement. It commemorated the centennial of Civil War by honoring people who fought on both sides of the bloody struggle to end slavery.

AD

Maryland was a slaveholding, borderstate that remained in the Union during the war, but many of its power brokers were Confederate sympathesizers.

The Maryland Civil War Centennial Commission that installed the plaque five decades ago made a point of inscribing that “the commission did not attempt to decide who was right and who was wrong” in the conflict.

Jones called that language, as well as the Confederate flag that once stood out in relief at the top of the plaque, “an affront to people of color,” saying “history clearly tells us there was a right and a wrong side of the Civil War.”

AD

She made pushing for its removal one of her first official acts after being elected speaker last year.

AD

Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford (R), who is also African American, serves as Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) designee on the trust. He pushed the October compromise to modify the plaque by removing the Confederate flag — which he agreed was “a divisive symbol.” But Rutherford suggested keeping the plaque itself in place because “we cannot erase our history, nor should we.”

Jones cast the lone dissenting vote on that idea.

Since then, the composition of the trust shifted. Newly elected Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) replaced Miller (D-Calvert), who had voted to keep the plaque in place because it held educational value about the state’s flawed past.

AD

Miller had given similar reasons for his support of retaining a statue on State House grounds of Roger B. Taney, the Supreme Court justice who wrote the infamous 1857 Dred Scott decision that justified slavery. The Taney statue was removed from its perch on the State House front lawn in 2017.

AD

Unlike public demonstrations in Virginia and elsewhere that physically ripped down monuments by force over the past week, the decision to take down this plaque played out relatively quietly, by email vote, over the course of four days.

Four minutes after Jones’ proposal was sent to the trust members Thursday afternoon, Ferguson responded, “Thank you for this timely, and necessary proposal. I thank the Speaker for her leadership on this issue and vote in support of the removal of this plaque.”

AD

The next day, Rutherford, who recently called the protests over the death of George Floyd “a turning point in our nation,” said he had wanted the plaque to remain so that visitors to the State House understood Maryland was a slave state and many people “fought to maintain that inhuman system.”

He pressed in a statement Friday for the plaque to be replaced with something “to remind visitors how far we have come and how much further we need to go.”

AD

“To build a better future, we must reckon with our past, not hide from it,” Rutherford said.

Jones resisted, saying there was sufficient historical context about Maryland’s role in slavery already. Two days later, on Monday, Rutherford agreed to take the plaque down without a replacement, noting he didn’t have the support to put up a new plaque.

AD

“It is my sincere hope that our conversation about Maryland’s history — the good, the bad and the ugly — does not end here,” Rutherford wrote. “The symbolism of simply removing a plaque, is insufficient to what this moment requires.”

The fourth member of the trust is Laura Davis Mears, chair of the Board of Trustees of the Maryland Historical Trust. After Rutherford weighed in Monday, she voted to take the plaque down as well, sayingher role was to make a decision based on “based on an understanding of how the proposed alterations will affect the historic significance and physical integrity of this landmark building.”

AD

But, she added, “in my personal opinion, interpreting the plaque as a product of its time would be more instructive than seeking to simply erase an aspect of history that makes us uncomfortable.”