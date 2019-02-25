Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot (D), left, criticizes legislation that would remove regulatory powers over alcohol, tobacco and motor fuel from his office during a news conference Thursday. At right is Jeff Kelly, director of the Field Enforcement Division in the comptroller's office. (Brian Witte/AP)

A feud over who should enforce state alcohol regulations continued Monday as an aide to Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) said his office lodged an ethics complaint against state Sen. Benjamin F. Kramer (D-Montgomery).

The complaint to the General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Legislative ­Ethics comes after each man accused the other of playing political games last week during dueling news conferences and a vitriolic Senate committee hearing.

Franchot’s chief of staff, Len Foxwell, said the senator took things too far when he accused Franchot of trying to hold on to alcohol regulation so he can more easily solicit alcohol business interests for political donations.

During the Senate hearing, Kramer said: “There has never been another comptroller that has abused the power and authority of this once-honorable office to extort hundreds of thousands of dollars from those industries the public has entrusted him to regulate.”

Foxwell said Kramer “crossed a very, very serious line” in accusing the comptroller of a felony crime.

“These comments go far beyond any accepted boundary of proper legislative discourse,” Foxwell said. “Regardless of whether they rise to the legal definition of slander, it’s very clear that Senator Kramer’s comments meet the practical, publicly accepted standard of slander.”

Kramer dismissed Foxwell’s complaint and characterized it as just another attempt by Franchot to “deflect and distract.”

“Here’s an individual who has referred to me repeatedly as being corrupt, and yet he never in any way, shape or form tried to justify that claim or to document its validity,” Kramer said. “It never would have crossed my mind to file an ethics complaint about it.”

Kramer is sponsoring legislation that would move alcohol regulation from Franchot’s office to a commission appointed by the governor. Franchot says Kramer’s effort is political payback for the comptroller’s advocacy of legislation to remove limits on how much craft-beer Maryland breweries can produce and sell.

During Friday’s hearing, both men received reprimands from state Sen. Paul G. Pinsky (D-Prince George’s), who chairs the Senate’s Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee.

Several minutes into a diatribe about Franchot, Kramer said, referring to the former financial adviser convicted of massive fraud: “With Bernie Madoff-like aplomb, the comptroller has manipulated segments of the alcohol industry —”

Pinsky interrupted Kramer, asking him to reel it in.

“Senator, let’s focus on what the bill does and what it doesn’t do,” Pinsky said. “If someone has different views of the bill, we can talk about those views.”

Kramer continued, and a moment later accused Franchot of extortion.

Later, Franchot was asked his opinion of other recommendations by a task force that favored stripping alcohol regulation from his duties. He replied that he hadn’t read the task force’s report, “and I wasn’t planning on reading it.”

The comment drew laughter from some in the audience but a rebuke from Pinsky.

“To be so dismissive — it bothers me, I have to say,” Pinsky said. “That they took time to look at the public health component of this, they took time to say how we should label alcohol, how we should deal with last-drink, and I’m a little concerned about the glibness.”

Franchot apologized.

Read more:

Maryland officials fight over who should enforce alcohol regulations

Md. Legislative Black Caucus to meet with lawmaker accused of using the n-word

Maryland House speaker to withdraw bill to enshrine abortion protections

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news