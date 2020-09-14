Standing outside the Seat Pleasant Activity Center, Riley said her supporters were in shock, some of them crying. She said she planned to call Grant to congratulate him and said she hopes that he will do his best for the city.

“With all the information that everyone had, I am just in a state of shock today,” Riley said.

Grant ran despite having been stripped of his power in July by the city council he helped elect. The council’s actions followed a former city employee accusing Grant of sexual harassment.

Grant did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

Over 16 years, Grant won admirers who praised the technology he brought to the impoverished city of 4,700 and his promise to turn Seat Pleasant into “a smart city of excellence.” Grant often touted ambitious projects, including a $100 million municipal center that he said would improve life for residents.

“He’s done stuff that has helped put the city on the map,” said resident Michele Crosson, a longtime supporter of Grant’s who voted and volunteered for him Monday. “But it’s a bad thing it’s on the map for negative reasons, too.”

Grant supporter Lavinia Cox said Monday that she likes the care Grant has shown seniors. He showed, her how to use an iPhone using a model that was as tall as she, took her to her first art show in Bowie and always provided free turkeys at Thanksgiving. She praised the city for providing transportation to seniors for doctor’s appointments and trips to the grocery store.

“I just like what he does for residents as a whole,” she said. “He’s a man of faith and vision.”

Aretha Stephenson, who supported Riley and unsuccessfully ran for city council, said taxpayers are tired of Grant’s expensive international trips and flashy annual “state of the city” addresses.

“People are struggling now; they are struggling to keep their homes,” she said Monday in between campaigning. “And now the city is in an uproar because half the street wants to keep the mayor and the other half of the street is sick of the mayor.”

Grant had a reputation among staff as a bully. In a defining moment of his tenure, the council ordered Grant, whose annual salary for the part-time position is $9,100, to leave his city hall office in 2014 because he had been yelling at staff.

The mayor pitched a tent in front of the municipal building where he held meetings and began calling himself “the mobile mayor.”

Two years later, he recruited a slate of candidates to run against the council members he considered unsupportive; all but one of his preferred candidates won in that election, which attracted just 359 voters.

Turnout this year was substantially higher despite the pandemic, with the vast majority of votes cast by mail or via secure drop boxes, said board of elections member Khari Gzifa. He said ahead of Monday’s election, the city received 340 mail-in ballots and about 120 people voted early or through the drop boxes. By the time polls closed at 8 p.m. Monday, about 800 ballots had been cast.

Gzifa said the results will be made official next Monday at the council’s meeting.

Among those who voted Monday was Helen Raynor-Hughes, who said she supported Riley.

“There have just been so many things,” she said of controversies surrounding Grant. “It’s time for a change.”