Cox, a lawyer and first-term delegate, has become one of the most outspoken conservative members of the General Assembly in Annapolis over the past two years. He has fought against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election, filed a lawsuit against Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to challenge his stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic and represented a Harford County man who sued local officials for arresting him at a polling place for not wearing a mask.