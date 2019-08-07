Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) speaks at a luncheon at the National Press Club in Washington on Wednesday. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) on Wednesday called for an end to “hateful rhetoric” that inspires mass shooters.

In his first major speech in the nearly two weeks since President Trump called his Baltimore district a “rat and rodent infested mess” where “no human being would want to live,” Cummings did not directly address the comments but called for decency.

“Those at the highest levels of government must stop invoking fear, using racist language and encouraging reprehensible behavior,” he said at the National Press Club in Washington. “As a country we finally must say that enough is enough. That we are done with the hateful rhetoric. That we are done with the mass shootings. That we are done with the white supremacists, domestic terrorists who are terrorizing our country and fighting against everything America stands for.”

Cummings repeated his invitation for Trump to visit his congressional district, which includes parts of Baltimore as well as Baltimore and Howard counties, where “the richest of the rich live.”

“When you beat up on people who have had difficulties and challenges in their lives it doesn’t help them,” he said. “Nobody in this room would do that.”

He also asked the news media to compare his district to the South Carolina congressional district formerly represented by Mick Mulvaney, now director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Cummings said the state of the nation had inspired a conversation with his 10-year-old niece over the weekend.

“‘Uncle Elijah, are they going to put us in cages?’” he said she asked. “Are they going to put is in cages?” he repeated. “That’s coming from a 10-year-old. We are better than that!”

There are nations where people are afraid of their government, he said, but “we need to switch that around to where the government is afraid of the people.”

As chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Cummings walked the audience through investigations he’s leading into the rising costs of prescription drugs, criminal justice, the opioid epidemic and voter suppression.

On her deathbed at age 91, Cummings said, his mother did not say, “Elijah, I love you” or “Elijah, I’m proud of you.” She told him, “Do not let anyone take our votes away.”

He said the administration has repeatedly stymied his committee’s efforts to review documents, including those related to a now-abandoned effort to add a citizenship question to the census. Requests have been met with “a delay and stonewall approach,” he said.

“It’s time for America to wake up and pay close attention to what this administration is trying to do,” he said, urging people to vote.

The crowd stood for Cummings, who has battled health trouble, as he arrived in a wheelchair and transferred to a walker and then a chair before standing to deliver prepared remarks.

His wife, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, who is head of the Maryland Democratic Party, and his daughter, Jennifer Cummings, sat on the dais for the speech.

Trump began a days-long Twitter tirade against Cummings and Baltimore on the morning of July 27 by calling his congressional district more dangerous than the U.S.-Mexico border, and the “Worst in the USA.”

Cummings noted that his speech was scheduled months before Trump’s comments and the latest mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

“It just so happens destiny has brought us to this moment,” he said.

Read more:

Elijah E. Cummings defends Baltimore in wake of Trump’s Twitter assault

Trump attacks Rep. Cummings’s district, calling it a ‘disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess’

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news